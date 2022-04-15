Columbia Fireflies April 15 Game Notes vs Charleston

April 15, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at 7:05 pm. RHP Luinder Avila (0-1, 16.88 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia. Charleston will work RHP Logan Workman (1-0, 0.63 ERA).

The Fireflies return home April 19 to face the Down East Wood Ducks for the first time in franchise history! The week will be riddled with incredible experiences at Segra Park, from our first Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer night of the year to a t-shirt giveaway Friday and a fireworks show on Saturday. Don't miss out, purchase your tickets today at FirefliesTickets.com.

---

ROUGH EIGHTH SINKS FIREFLIES: The Fireflies ended up on the wrong end of a pitchers' duel after allowing three runs in the eighth to drop Thursday's contest at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark 4-1. Patrick Halligan (L, 0-1) worked three scoreless frames prior to giving up back-to-back triples to Carson Williams and Dru Baker then a single to Willy Vasquez to give Charleston (3-3) a 3-1 lead. Jelfry Marte capped off the inning with a base knock that scored Bobby Seymour to give the two teams their final score. The Fireflies (3-3) got the scoring started in the fourth, when Edgar Martinez scored from third on a wild pitch with the bases loaded. After that, Darryl Collins and Omar Hernandez fanned and Rubendy Jaquez flew out to end the inning. The RiverDogs fought back in the home half of the inning on a solo homer to tie the game.

TURN THE PAGE: After issuing 36 walks in their first 36 innings, the Fireflies pitching staff has given up just one free pass in their last 17 innings. The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, who pace the Carolina League in that statistic, had 37 walks at the time, and now sit at 53 walks. The Fireflies have dropped from second-most walks in the League to fourth-most walks in those two games.

NOAH KNOWS: After struggling in his first professional ining, where Noah Cameron allowed two runs on Opening Day vs the Augusta GreenJackets, the Fireflies southpaw has locked things down. Cameron has allowed only a pair of runs in his six innings of work since then, dropping his ERA from 18.00 to 5.14 in the process. If that weren't enough, he's tallied 11 strikeouts in that time (16.5/nine innings).

VET OFF THE BENCH PAYING OFF: Rubendy Jaquez knows this circuit. He spend most of 2021 with the Fireflies prior to being promoted to Quad Cities. He also spent most of the 2019 season with the Lexington Legends in the South Atlantic League. This year, Jaquez's role appears to be a utility bench player with the team, but he has played it masterfully. After last night's 2-3 performance, Jaquez has a .429 average in seven at-bats.

NEW YEAR, NEW HERNANDEZ: Last year, Ben Hernandez was a 19-year-old pitcher that every Royals' fan had their eyes on. Selected in the second round of the 2020 abbreviated draft, the Chicago native was hailed for his change-up and mid-90s heater. In his 12 starts, Hernandez lived up to the hype, but struggled in certain situations, particularly, on the road, where the righty had a 7.30 ERA in four starts and againt the RiverDogs, where in a pair of outings, Hernandez's ERA sat at 7.11. He put both of those two burdens to rest last night, when he started a stellar game on the road against the Charleston RiverDogs, shoving for four scoreless innings and only allowing a single hit and walk in the process. Between Hernandez and reliever Heribert Garcia, the RiverDogs only reached base seven times the entire game. To add to the magic, they only allowed a single walk! Prior to last night's game, the Fireflies paced the league with 36 free passes in as many innings.

THE WHAMMER WORKS: Reliever John McMillon became the first Fireflies reliever to appear in multiple games when he pitched a scoreless ninth Tuesday. The Texas Tech product has not allowed a hit or a run in his first two appearances, both of which have lasted one inning.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.