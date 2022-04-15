Woodies Win to Kick Off Easter Weekend

The Woodies tie the series up with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers after the Wood Ducks pitching staff leads them to victory in a 3-1 win. Josh Stephan got the start this Friday night and retired the first eight Cannon Ballers he faced, ascending to only ten batters through the first three innings. The Woodies strike first again tonight with Marcus Smith obtaining his first hit of the young season, as he singles to right field in the bottom of the first. Marcus Smith showed off his speed, swiping his third bag this year. Jose Rodriguez hits a cue shot single to second base causing Marcus Smith, with heads up baserunning, to score from second after the ball hit off the glove of the second baseman and careened away from him.

Kannapolis threatened in the fourth with runners on first and second, as Stephan continued to shove. Before Stephan was taken out of the game in the fifth he sat down Cannon Ballers hitters in a one, two, three fashion for the third time of the contest. Stephan threw 5.0 innings of scoreless ball, allowing two hits, along with three strikeouts and zero walks. In the bottom of the fifth, Junior Paniagua earns a walk and Derwin Barreto moves him over to third on a double off of starting pitcher Tommy Sommer, who was later taken out in that inning for reliever Chase Plymell, as the Woodies plate two, Paniagua to home on an errant pick off attempt by the catcher, which allows Barreto to third. Barreto scores on a passed ball that the catcher can not handle, putting the Woodies up 3-0.

Leury Tejada entered in the long relief role, knowing that his defense had his back with third baseman Yenci Pena ranging far to his left on a slow roller to make a great play to throw out the speedy leadoff, James Beard. Another outstanding play made in tonight's game, behind Tejada, was shortstop Derwin Barreto making a beautiful sliding catch in the Bermuda triangle down the line in left to record the first out in the bottom of the seventh. After the catch by Barreto, Kannapolis singles back to back, coming around to plate one on a wild pitch, making it 3-1. The Woodies attempt to strike back as Paniagua walks to leadoff the inning, with Kannapolis bringing in Everhett Hazelwood from the pen, Paniagua steals second, but doesn't move up any further.

Tejada ended his night recording one out in the ninth, adding up to 3.1 innings of solid work with two strikeouts and one earned. The Hawaiian, Anthony Hoopi-Tuionetoa takes over for Tejada and gets the job done to earn the save in six pitches.

Both teams left fifteen on base tonight, seven for Kannapolis, and eight for the Woodies, with Woodies pitching propelling them to the win. The Wood Ducks (2-5) and Cannon Ballers (5-2) continue their tied up series (2-2) tomorrow, Saturday April 16th with a doubleheader. The first pitch is set at 4:00 p.m. in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium, with the second game to follow.

