GreenJackets Even Series with Pelicans

April 15, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, SC: The strong series of pitching continued on Friday but this time the bats broke through for the Augusta GreenJackets to help them split the first four games of the series in Myrtle Beach against the Pelicans with a 9-2 win.

It was more first-inning damage for Augusta as patience at the plate produced two runs as they drew four walks in the opening inning to produce a sacrifice fly from Adam Zebrowski to make it 1-0. A second run would score on an error to up the lead to 2-0.

Myrtle Beach would even the game at two with a pair of runs in the second with RBIs from Reginald Preciado and ï»¿Ezequiel Paganï»¿, but that would cap the night of scoring for the Pelicans as the GreenJackets' pitchers returned to business from there.

Augusta would snatch the lead back in the fourth inning with a two-run double from Zebrowski, his third two-bagger of the series to put the GreenJackets up 4-2.

The starter for Augusta, AJ Smith-Shawver struck out a season-high 6 Pelicans in 3.2 innings as the Atlanta Braves No. 17 prospect impressed once again in his second start.

Kris Anglin took over for Smith-Shawver in the bottom of the fourth with two outs and the lefty delivered another strong outing in relief as he covered three innings with no runs or hits on just one walk and five strikeouts.

With the score still 4-2, the GreenJackets put the game away for good in the seventh with an RBI single from Caleb Durbin, a two-run infield single for ï»¿Brandol Mezquitaï»¿, and a dagger two-run triple by ï»¿Mahki Backstromï»¿ to complete a five-run frame, advancing the lead to 9-2.

James Acuna would enter for the second time in the series and record the final seven outs for Augusta as the second-year GreenJacket was perfect to finish the game as he retired every batter he faced, including strikeouts of four of them.

Anglin earned his second win of the season in relief, the offense was highlighted by Caleb Durbin who reached base five times with three singles, three runs, two walks, and two stolen bases. Mahki Backstrom also reached five times with four walks to go along with his three-bagger in the seventh. Cal Conley also scored three times in the game.

The GreenJackets out-hit the Pelicans 11-3 en route to their lopsided victory, evening the six-game series at two apiece.

Augusta looks to take control of the series in Game 5 on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. with left-handed pitcher Adam Shoemaker taking the hill against Richard Gallardo of the Pelicans.

