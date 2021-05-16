Columbia Drops Finale to Split Series with RiverDogs

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies fell behind early again and a late rally attempt fell short in an 8-5 loss to the Charleston RiverDogs Sunday evening at Segra Park.

The RiverDogs (7-5) were able to score early again, scratching the board six times in the first three innings, while the Fireflies (6-6) were only able to muster a single score from a Juan Carlos Negret base knock that plated Brady McConnell. Anderson Paulino (L, 1-1) gave up all six runs, and was on the hook for his first loss of the season.

McConnell had a solid night at the plate, he finished 3-5 and drove in Columbia's second run in the bottom of the third. Next, Negret popped a sacrifice fly to center to drive in his team-leading ninth RBI of the season.

Later, Kale Emshoff walked with the bases loaded to bring home Garcia again and claw the team within a pair heading to the sixth. The Fireflies bullpen wasn't able to hold Charleston back though. Diego Infante laced a double to left to plate a pair and provide enough insurance for Andrew Gross (W, 1-0) to earn the victory. After that, Trevor Brigden (S, 1) fanned six batters in the final two frames to close things out for the RiverDogs.

The Fireflies start a six-game series against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Atrium Health Ballpark Tuesday after an off-day. They'll return home to Segra Park May 25 to start a series against the Augusta GreenJackets. Fans can purchase tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.

