Shorebirds Seal Sweep with Sixth Successive Win Sunday

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Delmarva Shorebirds won their sixth game in a row and capped off a six-game sweep of the Fredericksburg Nationals with a 6-4 victory on Sunday afternoon at the New Fredericksburg Ballpark.

The Shorebirds (9-3) and Nationals (0-12) matched zeroes on the scoreboard through the first three innings.

Delmarva broke the scoreless tie in the fourth. Anthony Servideo lined a single to right to begin the inning and Mason Janvrin followed with a blast out to right, his first homer of the season, to put Delmarva ahead 2-0.

Fredericksburg battled back to tie the game in the fifth. Landon Dieterich rolled a single to open the inning and after a lineout Jose Sanchez worked a walk to put two aboard. Jeremy De La Rosa then loaded the bases when he yanked a single to left. Jensen Elliot uncorked a wild pitch, scoring Dieterich and moving Sanchez to third and De La Rosa to third. With the infield drawn in, Viandel Pena chopped a ball to second baseman Servideo who tried to get the out at home but Sanchez beat the tag to tie the game at two.

The game stayed tied until the top of the eighth. Darell Hernaiz began the inning with a single before Hudson Haskin belted a two run homer, his first of the year, out to center, putting Delmarva up 4-2.

The Shorebirds put the game to rest in the ninth. JD Mundy was hit by a pitch to start the inning and Jordan Cannon followed with a free pass. Dylan Harris was then plunked by a pitch to load the bases. After a strikeout, Hernaiz cashed in for the Shorebirds with a two-run single to center, making it 6-2 Delmarva.

Fredericksburg made it interesting in the ninth on a Leandro Emiliani two-run homer, but the Shorebirds held on for a 6-4 win.

Ryan Watson (1-0) earns the win in his first outing of the season for Delmarva. Watson pitched a perfect seventh, striking out a batter.

Tanner Driskill (0-1) is handed the loss for Fredericksburg. Driskill lasted 2.1 innings out of the bullpen, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one.

Leonardo Rodriguez earned his first save of the year going two innings, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out two.

Griffin McLarty made his first career start for the Shorebirds but did not factor into the decision. McLarty worked 4.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out four.

Karlo Seijas started for the FredNats and also did not factor into the decision. Seijas went five innings, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk while punching out six.

Hernaiz had a big day out of the no. 9 hole for the Shorebirds, going 2-for-3 with two runs driven. Haskin and Janvrin each hit their first homers of the season, both two-run shots.

Emiliani powered the FredNats offense, going 2-for-4 with a two run homer and a double.

After a day off on Monday, the Shorebirds return to action as they open up a 12-game homestand on Tuesday, May 18 against the Carolina Mudcats at 7:05 p.m. at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

