FredNats Reinstate Sánchez from Injured List
May 16, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals announced today that they have activated infielder José Sánchez from the injured list. In a corresponding move, they have transferred infielder Paul Witt to the Complex League in Florida.
Sánchez, 20, was the FredNats' Opening Day shortstop and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in his first game before being placed on the injured list.
Witt, 23, took the place of Sánchez on the active roster on May 5 and went 1-for-18 in nine games.
The FredNats wrap up their series against the Delmarva Shorebirds this afternoon at 1:35. Fans can listen live to the radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network with FredNats On Deck beginning at 1:20, or watch a video stream with a subscription to MiLB.tv.
