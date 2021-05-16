FredNats Reinstate Sánchez from Injured List

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals announced today that they have activated infielder José Sánchez from the injured list. In a corresponding move, they have transferred infielder Paul Witt to the Complex League in Florida.

Sánchez, 20, was the FredNats' Opening Day shortstop and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in his first game before being placed on the injured list.

Witt, 23, took the place of Sánchez on the active roster on May 5 and went 1-for-18 in nine games.

