Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Marco Micaletto scored the only goal as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC took a 1-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at Weidner Field as the hosts extended their undefeated streak to three games across all competitions.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.