Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights
June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Marco Micaletto scored the only goal as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC took a 1-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at Weidner Field as the hosts extended their undefeated streak to three games across all competitions.
