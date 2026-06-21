Colorado Rapids 2 Fall at Home to Portland Timbers2

Published on June 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (0-10-5, 6 pts.) suffered a defeat at home to Portland Timbers2 (8-3-4, 29 pts.) on Saturday night.

Defensively challenged in the opening minutes of the match, Rapids 2 neutralized their opponent. It wouldn't take long until the tides would turn, and Colorado would go on the offensive prowl. Jaden Chan Tack, charging down the sideline, sent a ball across the pitch to Jabari De Coteau at the back post whose finish was too strong to stay on target. Chan Tack continued to work the left side of the field, controlling long balls and feeding passes through the middle.

Starting off the second half with a chance when Bryce Jamison a slotted pass through the center of the box, Rapids 2 put pressure on the Timbers2 backline. On the opposite end, Rapids 2 defended their goal with determination, consistently getting bodies in front of shots and cutting out dangerous balls before they could threaten the net.

Unable to cut off every opportunity, Portland would eventually put up a goal in the 56th minute after a deflected ball off a cross allowed Lucas Fernandez from Timbers2 to finish a ball on frame. Despite some offensive action from Rapids 2, Portland found the back of the net again in the 84th minute, giving the visitors a two-goal lead.

Rapids 2 will remain at home to take on Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 for the second time this season on Saturday, June 27. Kickoff at University of Denver Soccer Stadium is set for 6:00 p.m. MT, with coverage available on OneFootball.com and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Lineups:

Colorado Rapids 2: Kendall Starks, Jaden Chan Tack, Charlie Harper, Ali Fadal [C], Grant Gilmore, Jabari De Coteau (73' Jonathan De La Fuente), Luis García (80' Sebastian Siegler), Nathan Tchoumba (80' Rogelio Garcia), Josh Copeland (73' Landon Strohmeyer), Sydney Wathuta (73' Chris Aquino), Bryce Jamison

Unused substitutes: Zack Campagnolo, Kai Thomas

Portland Timbers2: Samuel Joseph, Alex Bamford, Connor Ferguson, Bryce VanVoorhis, Nicklas Lund, Lucas Fernandez (90'+4' Noah Zendejas), Victor Enriquez [C], Eric Izoita, Daniel Cervantes (66' Maximilian Kissel), Daniel Nunez (86' Cole Cruthers), Noah Santos (66' Benjamin Barjolo)

Unused substitutes: Kellen Tamblyn, Jacob Izoita, Maximo Nystrom

Officials:

Referee: Shawn Tehini; Assistants: Kristin Patterson, James Ewer; Fourth Official: Patricia McCracken







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.