St Louis CITY2 Falls 5-2 to Minnesota United FC 2 on Saturday Afternoon at Allianz Field

Published on June 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 fell 5-2 to Minnesota United FC 2 on Saturday afternoon at Allianz Field. In the first half, Minnesota's Marcus Caldeira scored the first of his three goals on the afternoon in the 26th minute. St. Louis responded through an own goal from a Minnesota defender, but Caldeira notched his second goal just nine minutes later, giving the Loons a 2-1 lead heading into halftime. Palmer Ault equalized in the 63rd minute, earning his eighth goal of the season. But it was MNUFC2 who went on to score three unanswered goals, ultimately earning the 5-2 win.

CITY2 returns home to Energizer Park next Sunday, June 28, where they'll face Austin FC II, with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Palmer Ault scored his eighth goal of the season. Ault is now tied for second in MLS NEXT Pro in goals scored

Ault has recorded four goal contributions in his last four matches (three goals, one assist)

Chidube Nwankwo recorded his first professional assist

CITY SC U-19 academy player Samuel Goldstein made his professional debut, entering the match as a substitute in the second half

Goal-Scoring Plays

MIN: Marcus Caldeira (Troy, Luciano Pechota), 26th minute - Marcus Caldeira scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the lower left zone.

STL: Jack Clarkson (own goal), 33rd minute - Jack Clarkson scored an own goal from the center of the box.

MIN: Marcus Caldeira (Darius Randell), 42nd minute - Marcus Caldeira scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.

STL: Palmer Ault (Chidube Nwankwo), 63rd minute - Palmer Ault scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box to the lower right zone.

MIN: Marcus Caldeira (Darius Randell), 69th minute - Marcus Caldeira scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box to the middle right zone.

MIN: Darius Randell (Marcus Caldeira), 72nd minute - Darius Randell scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the lower left zone.

MIN: Darius Randell (Andy Farris), 85th minute - Darius Randell scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the lower right zone.

Scoring Summary

MIN: Marcus Caldeira (Troy, Luciano Pechota), 26'

STL: Jack Clarkson (own goal), 33'

MIN: Marcus Caldeira (Darius Randell), 42'

STL: Palmer Ault (Chidube Nwankwo), 63'

MIN: Marcus Caldeira (Darius Randell), 69'

MIN: Darius Randell (Marcus Caldeira), 72'

MIN: Darius Randell (Andy Farris), 85'

Misconduct Summary

MIN: Alpha Kabia (caution), 20'

MIN: Maxwell Harwood (caution), 44'

MIN: Philip Tarnue (caution), 45'+1

STL: Alex Jundt (caution), 76'

Lineups

MIN: GK Kristers Bite; D Troy, D Philip Tarnue, D Jack Clarkson, D Andy Farris; M Maxwell Harwood, (Hector Cruz, 63') M Luciano Pechota ©, M Alpha Kabia (Jabari Kibisu, 84'); F Jakob Friedmann (Jordan Adebayo-Smith, 63'), F Darius Randell, F Marcus Caldeira (Luke Hille, 82')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Keane Perkins, D Jaden Bernard, D Mo Bojang, M Calin Grulke, F Issa Saidi

TOTAL SHOTS: 14; SHOTS ON GOAL: 7; FOULS: 10; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 10

STL: GK Colin Welsh; D Sidney Paris, (Emiliano Chavez, 78') D Chris Pearson © (Drew Dowling, 78'), D Owen Jorgensen, D Andrew De Gannes; M Adeteye Gbadehan (Alex Jundt, 62'), M Jack Wagoner; M Riley Lynch, M Patrick McDonald, M Lorenzo Cornelius (Chidube Nwankwo, 62'); F Palmer Ault (Samuel Goldstein, 69')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Nate Martinez

TOTAL SHOTS: 19; SHOTS ON GOAL: 11; FOULS: 13; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 2

Referee: Jaclyn Metz

Assistant Referees: Audra Fullen, Adam Saleh

Fourth Official: Jose Lara

Venue: Allianz Field

Weather: Cloudy, 74 degrees







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