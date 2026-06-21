Inter Miami CF II Secures a Point against Carolina Core FC

Published on June 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-9L-4D, 5 points) earned a point following a scoreless draw against Carolina Core FC (2W-8L-6D, 14 points) at Baptist Health Community Field at the Florida Blue Training Center on Saturday evening. The visitors claimed the additional point after prevailing in the ensuing penalty shootout.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami II took the pitch with Matias Marin in goal; Theo Vorenkamp, Daniel Sumalla, captain Tyler Hall and Sloan Morrison formed the back four; Matteo De Paula, Nicholas Almeida and Matias Acevedo started in midfield; Diego Rey and Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida flanked Mateo Saja in attack.

Match Action

With kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, both sides had opportunities to break the deadlock before the match was suspended in the 39th minute due to lightning strikes in the area.

Following a weather delay of nearly four hours, play resumed at 9:30 p.m. ET as the teams continued their battle in Fort Lauderdale.

The second half featured chances at both ends of the field, with Inter Miami II applying sustained pressure for much of the period. Notably, goalkeeper Marin came up with several key saves to preserve a clean sheet and ultimately send the contest to a penalty shootout.

In the shootout, the visitors converted four of their attempts while Inter Miami II found the back of the net once, earning Carolina Core the additional point.

Next Up

Next, Inter Miami II will continue MLS NEXT Pro regular season action on the road against FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday, June 28 at 6 p.m. ET at NKU Soccer Stadium.







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