Inter Miami CF II Visits Chattanooga FC in Fourth of July Clash

Published on July 3, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-10L-4D, 5 points) continues its 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season campaign on the road this Saturday, taking on Chattanooga FC (7W-5L-4D, 28 points) at Erlanger Park. Kickoff for the Fourth of July weekend matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

All MLS NEXT Pro matches will be broadcast live and for free on the League's website, MLSNEXTPro.com.

Additionally, matches will be live and free-to-air to all OneFootball users around the world. To see the action on OneFootball, click HERE.

Previously Against Chattanooga FC

Saturday's contest marks the eighth all-time meeting between Inter Miami CF II and Chattanooga FC since the independent club joined MLS NEXT Pro ahead of the 2024 season.

Inter Miami II holds a record of one win, two draws, and four losses in the series. The most recent matchup came earlier this season, when Chattanooga earned a 1-2 victory.

Scouting Report

Chattanooga enters the weekend sixth in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference standings with 28 points from 16 matches.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five league matches and most recently earned two points after defeating Chicago Fire FC II in a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw in regulation. Chattanooga's last defeat came on May 31 against Orlando City B.

Offensively, forward Alexander Krehl has been the team's standout performer this season. The attacker leads Chattanooga with nine goals and two assists and will once again be a key threat for the hosts on Saturday evening.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.