The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Philadelphia Union II - June 21, 2026

Published on June 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







The Need-to-Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, June 21, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Osceola County Stadium, Kissimmee, Fla.

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

Game Notes

The Story:

Orlando City B holds a 1W-3L-3D series record against Philadelphia Union II. The most recent meeting between the clubs ended in a 1-1 draw on June 30, 2025, with Philadelphia claiming the extra point in the end-of-regulation shootout by converting four penalty attempts to Orlando's two.

Forward Matthew Belgodere has hit form over the Lions' last two matches, scoring his first two professional goals in back-to-back appearances. The Orlando City Academy product delivered the game-winner in a 3-2 comeback victory over Carolina Core FC, earning MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of Matchweek 14 honors, before scoring the equalizer in the Lions' June 13 win over Huntsville City FC.

Orlando City B's victory over Huntsville City FC marked head coach Eddie Wilding's fifth win since being named head coach on April 9, 2026. The Lions are 5-2-3 under Wilding, earning extra points in two of three draws via shootouts and dropping points in just two matches during that stretch. Current Form:

OCB's Last Matchup: Orlando City B 2, Huntsville City FC 1 (6/13/26, Wicks Family Field) Goal-Scorers: Matthew Belgodere, Jacob Ramirez; Julian Gaines

Philadelphia Union II Last Matchup: Philadelphia Union II 0, NYCFC II 1 (6/14/26, Kinetic Field at WSFS Bank Sportsplex)

Goal-Scorers: Theo Reed

Against the Opposition (All Competitions):

Series Record: 1-3-3 (Home: 0-2-0, Away: 1-1-3)

Last Matchup: ORL 1 (2), PHI 1 (4) (6/30/25, Subaru Park)







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