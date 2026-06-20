Revolution II Welcome Chicago Fire FC II to Beirne Stadium on Sunday

Published on June 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







SMITHFIELD, R.I. - New England Revolution II (7-2-4, 28 pts.) welcomes Chicago Fire FC II (4-5-4, 19 pts.) to Beirne Stadium on Sunday, June 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET, and the morning match will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball, with Peyton Gallaher on the call.

Revolution II enters Sunday's contest amid one of the strongest stretches in club history, carrying a seven-match unbeaten run (5-0-2). New England's undefeated streak includes five wins in its last six matches. In New England's most recent outing on Sunday, the team returned to Beirne Stadium and claimed a 2-1 victory over Red Bull New York II. The result marked New England's fifth home win of the season, tied for the second most in MLS NEXT Pro.

New England's success has been anchored by a defensive unit that remains one of the best in the conference. Revolution II have conceded only 11 goals this season, the fewest in the Eastern Conference and tied for third-fewest across the league. During its current seven-game unbeaten run, New England has recorded four of its six clean sheets on the year, tied for third in MLS NEXT Pro. The backline has also limited opponents to just 45 shots, the fewest shot attempts conceded in the league.

Revolution II's defensive side against Red Bulls II featured full 90-minute performances from Jared Smith, Gabe Dahlin, Jake Shannon, and Damario McIntosh. McIntosh, who returned from international duty with Jamaica's Under-20 National Team last week, recorded his third assist of the season, tied for the team lead. In goal, Academy graduate Max Weinstein made his second consecutive start and helped guide Revolution II to their 2-1 win over New York by recording two key second-half saves.

Forward/winger Myles Morgan continued to power the New England attack on Sunday, scoring the opening goal against Red Bulls II. The Canadian striker, who celebrated his 21st birthday this week, tallied his team-leading fifth goal of the season and his sixth goal contribution on Sunday. In his debut season with Revolution II, Morgan has made nine starts in 13 appearances and also leads the team with 32 total shots, including 13 on target.

Midfielder Javaun Mussenden opened his 2026 account on Sunday, netting the game-winning goal just before halftime. Mussenden, who also returned from international duty with the United States U-19 National Team last week, has been a consistent presence in New England's midfield this season, starting in 11 contests. The goal marked the second of his career and his third total goal contribution this season.

New England takes on Chicago Fire FC II for the first time this season and enters the matchup leading the all-time MLS NEXT Pro regular-season series, 3-2-5. Revolution II are unbeaten at home against Chicago in league play and will look to claim their fifth consecutive league result against Sunday's visitors. Chicago is led by Darris Hyte and Dean Boltz, who have scored three goals each, while Owen Pratt has anchored the team in goal with 23 saves.

2026 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #14

New England Revolution II vs. Chicago Fire FC II

Sunday, June 21, 2026

11:00 a.m. ET

Beirne Stadium (Smithfield, R.I.)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 20, 2026

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