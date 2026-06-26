Inter Miami CF II Visits FC Cincinnati 2

Published on June 26, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-9L-4D, 5 points) continues its 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season campaign this Sunday, June 28, when it visits FC Cincinnati 2 (3W-11L-0D, 9 points) at NKU Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

All MLS NEXT Pro matches will be broadcast live and for free on the League's website, MLSNEXTPro.com.

Additionally, matches will be live and free-to-air to all OneFootball users around the world. To see the action on OneFootball, click HERE.

Previously Against FC Cincinnati 2

Inter Miami II and FC Cincinnati 2 will meet for the ninth time in MLS NEXT Pro's history. Inter Miami II holds a favorable record in the series, posting five wins, one draw, and two losses in the previous eight matches.

The most recent encounter between the sides ended in a 0-3 loss for Inter Miami II during the 2025 regular season.

Scouting Report

FC Cincinnati 2 enters the weekend in 15th place in the Eastern Conference standings with 9 points from 14 matches played this season.

Most recently, Cincinnati suffered a 4-0 road defeat to debutants CT United FC.

Forward Stefan Chirila has been one of Cincinnati's standout performers in 2026. The attacker leads the team with four goals and one assist so far this season.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 26, 2026

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