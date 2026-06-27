NYCFC II Crushes CT United, 4-1, to Extend Streak

Published on June 26, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II extended their unbeaten run to four matches with an emphatic 4-1 victory over CT United on Friday night. After taking a narrow lead into halftime, second-half goals from Juan Ponce and Sebastiano Musu-who finished with a brace-sealed all three points despite the visitors playing the closing stages with 10 men.

Match Recap

New York City FC II traveled to Connecticut to take on CT United on Friday night.

Matt Pilkington's side entered the contest unbeaten in three games, knowing a victory could lift them several places in the MLS NEXT Pro standings.

A slow start to the game saw the first meaningful chance arrive in the 12th minute. CT United's Alex Monis fashioned the opening opportunity but was unable to keep his effort on target.

Four minutes later, Barnabás Tanyi forced Brennan Klein into action with a strike from just outside the penalty area.

Despite that early pressure, NYCFC II took the lead in the 20th minute through Jonathan Lopez.

The defender timed his run into the box perfectly before latching onto a poor clearance and smashing home from 12 yards.

The visitors immediately looked to double their advantage, and Cooper Flax came close, but his effort from inside the area sailed over the crossbar.

CT United responded in the 28th minute through Tanyi. Daniel D'Ippolito's low cross found the forward in space, and he fired past Klein to level the score.

The two sides continued to trade chances before Sebastiano Musu rattled the post on the stroke of halftime.

The Italian would not be denied before the break, however, as he turned home Drew Kerr's low cross during first-half stoppage time to record his fourth league goal of the season.

Pilkington made his first change at the interval, introducing Elhadji Samb in place of Kerr.

Samb made an immediate impact, seeing his first effort blocked in the 53rd minute.

Five minutes later, Pilkington turned to his bench again, replacing David Duque with James Bilden.

Clear-cut chances were limited early in the second half, but that changed in the 68th minute when Juan Ponce extended NYCFC II's advantage. The midfielder collected the ball outside the area before unleashing a venomous strike into the top corner beyond Gunther Rankenburg.

Two minutes later, Musu grabbed his second of the night, arriving at the back post to turn home Samb's cross and make it 4-1.

The visitors' night took a slight turn in the 82nd minute when Lopez was shown a second yellow card, reducing NYCFC II to 10 men.

Pilkington responded with another change shortly afterward, introducing Owen Martin in place of Samb.

The hosts tried to make the most of their man advantage, and while they fashioned several half chances, they were unable to test Klein in goal.

That meant New York City FC II ran out 4-1 winners on the road in what was an emphatic victory for Pilkington's side.

How We Lined Up

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a game against is a game against Crown Legacy FC on July 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00PM ET.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 26, 2026

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