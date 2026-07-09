New York City FC II Signs Defender Adonis Campos
Published on July 9, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
New York City FC II News Release
NEW YORK - New York City FC today announced that its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, New York City FC II, has signed Academy product Adonis Campos through June 30, 2028.
The 18-year-old Defender from New Jersey joined New York City FC's Academy in 2019 and has developed through the Club's player pathway, earning opportunities with New York City FC II during the 2025 and 2026 MLS NEXT Pro seasons.
Campos debuted for New York City FC II on October 5, 2025, starting and playing the entire final match of the season. The Defender has continued to feature for the 'Pigeons' during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, making nine starts across 10 appearances, and recording one assist.
Campos has represented El Salvador across the U-15, U-16, and U-17 levels, making 12 youth international appearances while recording one goal and one assist across all competitions. In 2024, the New Jersey native appeared in four friendlies for El Salvador's U-16 team, scoring in La Azulita's 2-0 win over Belize. At the U-17 level, Campos featured during the 2025 Concacaf U-17 Championship, recording an assist in El Salvador's 8-0 win over the Cayman Islands. The Defender was later called into an El Salvador U-17 training camp in August and September 2025 before being named to the country's roster for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025 in Qatar, making two appearances at the tournament.
Transaction: New York City FC MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York City FC II Signs Defender Adonis Campos on a contract through June 30, 2028.
Name: Adonis Campos
Date of Birth: May 20, 2008
Birthplace: Lodi, NJ
Position: Defender
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 160 lbs
Age: 18
Previous Club: New York City FC Academy
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New York City FC II defender Adonis Campos
(New York City FC)
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