St Louis CITY2 Faces Houston Dynamo 2 on the Road at SaberCats Stadium this Saturday

Published on July 9, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 travels down to Texas once again, this time to take on Houston Dynamo 2 on Saturday, July 11 with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. CT at SaberCats Stadium. The match will be streamed on mlsnextpro.com and OneFootball.

St. Louis fell 3-0 to North Texas SC last Saturday at Mansfield Stadium. North Texas scored three unanswered goals in the second half. This was just the second time this season CITY2 was shut out.

CITY2 faced Houston Dynamo 2 nearly two months ago at Energizer Park, falling 4-1. Patrick McDonald got CITY2 on the board first with his second goal of the season. Houston went on to score four goals.

Going into this weekend, CITY2 has not lost at Dynamo Dos since May 2024, where the club fell 3-1. In each of the last two matchups between the teams at SaberCats Stadium, the game ended in a draw and went into a penalty shootout. Emil Jääskeläinen is the all-time leading goal scorer in the regular season series between the teams.

Dynamo 2 sits in second place in the Western Conference standings with 34 points and a 10-3-2 record. At SaberCats Stadium this season, Houston holds a perfect 5-0-0 record. Last weekend, Houston defeated Minnesota United FC 2 4-0 with goals from Alan Martins, JJ Bell, Reese Miller, and Austin Brummett. Prior to that, Dynamos Dos lost three straight matches to Ventura County FC, Tacoma Defiance, and LAFC2.







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