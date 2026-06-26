St Louis CITY2 Hosts Austin FC II on Sunday Night at Energizer Park

Published on June 26, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 welcomes Austin FC II to Energizer Park on Sunday, June 28 with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. CT and the match will be streamed on mlsnextpro.com and OneFootball. Sunday's match is presented by Mobil On the Run, and the first 2,500 fans will receive sunglasses at the gate on the East side of Energizer Park via Lou Fusz Plaza.

St. Louis fell 5-2 to Minnesota United FC 2 last Saturday at Allianz Field. Minnesota got on the board first in the 26th minute, but CITY2 found the equalizer through an own goal by a Minnesota defender. MNUFC2 took the 2-1 lead in the 42nd minute, as CITY2 trailed by a goal going into halftime. Palmer Ault tied the match at 2-2 in the 63rd minute, but Minnesota went on to score three unanswered goals, ultimately earning the 5-2 win.

Palmer Ault scored his eighth goal of the season last weekend, recording his fourth goal contribution in his last four matches (three goals, one assist). Ault is now tied for third in MLS NEXT Pro in goals scored. Chidube Nwankwo also recorded his first professional assist last Saturday. CITY SC U-19 academy player Samuel Goldstein made his professional debut, entering the match as a substitute in the second half.

CITY2 faced Austin FC II at Parmer Field in mid-May, falling 4-1. However, at Energizer Park, St. Louis has a 2-1-1 record against ATX II. In those two wins against Austin at home, St. Louis has scored five goals while conceding only three times.

Austin earned a 2-1 win against Sporting KC II at home last Sunday, with forward Diego Abarca scoring a brace during the match. The Verde and Black sit in first place in the Western Conference with 34 points and a 10-1-3 record. Midfielder Jorge Alastuey leads Austin with six goals scored. Austin has scored 29 goals this season, with 14 different players contributing.







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