Inter Miami CF II Falls Away at Chicago Fire FC II

Published on June 15, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-9L-3D, 4 pts) fell to Chicago Fire FC II (4W-5L-4D, 19 pts) last night at Flames Field at the University Illinois Chicago.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami II took the pitch with Matias Marin in goal; Theo Vorenkamp, Daniel Sumalla, Nicholas Almeida and Samuel Basabe formed the back four; Ian Urkidi, Nicholas Almeida and Joseph Convers started in midfield; Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida and Mattias Acevedo flanked Diego Rey in attack.

Match Action

During the first half, Chicago opened the scoreline with a goal in the 33rd minute.

In the 59th minute, the hosts added their second goal of the night.

Second-half substitute Mateo Saja pulled one back in the 73rd minute for Inter Miami II as he registered his fourth goal of the campaign.

As the match was ending, Chicago scored in the 88th minute to close out the 3-1 result in favor of the hosts.

Next Up

Next, Inter Miami II will continue MLS NEXT Pro regular season action at home hosting Carolina Core FC on Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m. ET at Inter Miami CF Stadium.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 15, 2026

Inter Miami CF II Falls Away at Chicago Fire FC II - Inter Miami CF II

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