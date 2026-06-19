Inter Miami CF II Hosts Carolina Core FC this Saturday

Published on June 19, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-9L-3D, 4 points) continues its 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season campaign this Saturday, June 20, when it hosts Carolina Core FC (2W-8L-5D, 12 points) at Baptist Health Community Field at the Florida Blue Training Center in Fort Lauderdale. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

All MLS NEXT Pro matches will be broadcast live and for free on the League's website, MLSNEXTPro.com.

Additionally, matches will be live and free-to-air to all OneFootball users around the world. To see the action on OneFootball, click HERE.

Previously Against Carolina Core

Inter Miami II and Carolina Core FC will meet for the eighth time since the independent club joined MLS NEXT Pro ahead of the 2024 season. Inter Miami II holds a favorable record in the series, posting three wins, three draws, and one loss in the previous seven meetings.

The most recent encounter between the sides ended in a 1-1 draw, with Inter Miami II securing the extra point by prevailing in the ensuing penalty shootout.

Scouting Report

Carolina Core FC enters the weekend in 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings with 12 points from 15 matches played this season.

Most recently, the Foxes suffered a 3-2 road defeat to New York City FC II.

Offensively, forward Arnaud Tattevin has been one of Carolina Core's standout performers in 2026. The French attacker leads the team with six goals so far this season.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 19, 2026

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