Colorado Rapids 2 Return Home to Host Portland Timbers2

Published on June 19, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (0-9-5, 6 pts., 14th West) are back on home turf to battle Portland Timbers 2 (7-3-4, 26 pts., 4th West) on Saturday, June 20. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 6:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on OneFootball.com and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Fresh off their recent shootout victory over Ventura County FC on the road, Rapids 2 head into this weekend's matchup aiming to string together a strong run of results. Although Ventura County FC took the early lead in the eighth minute, Colorado continued to push and create chances. Using halftime to reignite their spirits, the visiting team kept the pressure on as they searched for an equalizer.

After receiving two red cards in the final minutes of the match, Rapids 2 were reduced to nine men but never let the odds count them out. In the fourth minute of added time at the end of the second half, Colorado's resilience was rewarded. Following a foul called on Ventura County FC, Chris Aquino answered the call to take the free kick just outside of the box. His shot bounced slightly and rolled through the traffic ahead to slip past the defenders and goalkeeper to level the match. Aquino's goal is his second of the season, both of which have come from free kicks just beyond the top of the box.

Ending in a draw, the winner of the extra point would be determined by kicks from the penalty mark. After each side failed to convert one of their five, the shootout would go to an extra sixth round where Rapids 2 goalkeeper Kendall Starks made a massive save when it mattered most. The deciding shot fell to defender Jabari De Coteau, who tucked the ball into the lower left corner, clinching the extra point and helping Rapids 2 achieve their first shootout win of the season.

Standing in Rapids 2's way on Saturday is a Portland Timbers2 side that has won the majority of its matches on the road this season. However, in their most recent outing as the visiting team, Timbers2 fell 4-1 to Real Monarchs, with three of the Monarchs' goals coming after Portland was reduced to 10 men following a red card.

Last season, Colorado walked away with all six points from their two meetings with Timbers2. In their most recent matchup, Rapids 2 earned a 1-0 victory, recording their sixth clean sheet of the season and extending their unbeaten run to seven matches at the time.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 19, 2026

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