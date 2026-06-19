Tanyi Scores Two as Coywolves Kick off Homestand with 4-0 Win over FC Cincinnati 2

Published on June 19, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Connecticut United FC News Release







New Haven, CT - CT United FC delivered one of its most complete performances of the season, cruising to a 4-0 victory over FC Cincinnati 2 on Thursday night at Reese Stadium in MLS NEXT Pro action.

The Coywolves wasted no time setting the tone. After Alex Monis forced an early save in the opening minute, he slipped Barnabás Tanyi through on goal just two minutes later. Tanyi made no mistake, burying his fifth goal of the season to give CT United a 1-0 lead in the 3rd minute.

CT United continued to apply pressure throughout the first half. Daniel D'Ippolito rattled the crossbar in the 14th minute before Dylan Lacy tested Cincinnati goalkeeper Connor Dale with a strong effort three minutes later.

The breakthrough for a second goal arrived in the 28th minute when D'Ippolito found Andre Applewhaite on the left flank. Applewhaite cut inside onto his right foot and calmly finished into the bottom corner to double the advantage.

Just three minutes later, CT United capitalized on a Cincinnati turnover deep in their own half. The Coywolves quickly transitioned forward, and Lacy finished from close range to make it 3-0.

CT United dominated the opening 45 minutes, heading into halftime with a commanding three-goal lead. The Coywolves outshot Cincinnati 15-3 in the first half and recorded 21 touches in the opposition box compared to just eight for the visitors.

The hosts added one final flourish late in the match. In the 87th minute, substitute Jeremy Medranda threaded a perfectly weighted ball through to Tanyi, who calmly slotted home his second goal of the night to complete the 4-0 victory.

With the result, CT United earned its second consecutive MLS NEXT Pro win and will return to Reese Stadium on June 26 to host NYCFC II.

CONNECTICUT UNITED FC GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 vs CT United FC

Date: June 18, 2026

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: Reese Stadium | New Haven, CT

Kickoff: 7:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 83 degrees, Sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

CIN: 0-0-0

CTU: 3-1-4

CTU - Barnabás Tanyi (Alex Monis) 3', Andre Applewhaite (Daniel D'Ippolito) 28', Dylan Lacy 31', Barnabás Tanyi (Jeremy Medranda) 87'

LINEUPS

CTU: Gunther Rankenburg, Andre Applewhaite (Hivan Kouonang 58'), Lukas Kamrath, Michael Boamah (Jahvar Stephenson 75'), Rickson van Hees (Jeremy Medranda 39'), Dylan Lacy, Steven Sserwadda (Niko Koloniaris 59'), Ernesto Gómez (Giovanni Corsetti 75'), Alex Monis (C), Barnabas Tanyi, Daniel D'Ippolito

Substitutes not used: Ayden Wolanski, Laurie Goddard, Anthony Ramos, Sean Petrie

Head Coach: Shavar Thomas

CIN: Connor Dale, Driver Mosquera (Christopher Cook 81'), Félix Samson, Sami Lachekar (Dominick Lester 72'), Ayoub Laihar, Leo Orejarena (Jack Mize 73'), Noah Gassan, Camden Sphire (Gaël Huguet 73'), Charlie Holmes, Stefan Chirila, Cheikhou Niang (Mathías Vásquez 76')

Substitutes not used: David Paz, Jack Mize, Landon Born

Head Coach: Sammy Castellanos

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/CTU

Shots: 11 / 19

Shots on Goal: 3 / 11

Saves: 6 / 3

Corner Kicks: 6 / 2

Fouls: 15 / 10

Offside: 4 / 3

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN: Sami Lachekar (Yellow Card) 12'

CTU: Steven Sserwadda (Yellow Card) 49'

CTU: Ernesto Gómez (Yellow Card) 56'

CIN: Charlie Holmes (Yellow Card) 84'

OFFICIALS

Referee: Braeden Frey

Assistant Referees: Josh Pitt Ariel Raban

Fourth Official: Laszlo Sandler







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 19, 2026

Tanyi Scores Two as Coywolves Kick off Homestand with 4-0 Win over FC Cincinnati 2 - Connecticut United FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.