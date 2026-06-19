Sporting KC II Resumes MLS NEXT Pro Season with Game at Austin FC II

Published on June 19, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II will resume their 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season campaign on Sunday when they face Austin FC II at Parmer Field in Austin, Texas. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT with free live streams available on MLSNEXTPro.com and in the OneFootball app.

Austin got the better of Sporting KC II in their last matchup on May 22nd at Victory Field. Since then, SKC II has earned one result in two matches, but scored six goals across those two contests. Their win came in the form of a 3-1 road triumph over Real Monarchs on May 29.

Tega Ikoba struck twice after coming off the bench in the second half and earned MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 13.

Ikoba followed up that brace with another two-goal performance in Minnesota on June 8. The striker played the full 90 against MNUFC 2 and added his fourth and fifth goals of the campaign. His five goals pace Sporting KC II.

Shane Donovan has found a connection with Ikoba, assisting on three of his last four goals. Those three assists are most on SKC II, and, coupled with his three goals, have him atop the charts in goal contributions for the team. Forward Missael Rodriguez also found the back of the net against Minnesota, scoring a banger with the final kick of the game. His four goals on the campaign are tied for second on the team.

Head coach Lee Tschantret will be back on the touchline for the matchup with Austin after serving a one game suspension for yellow card accumulation. He will also get forward Kashan Hines back from international duty after the SKC Academy player joined the U-17s for a team camp in Brazil. Hines appeared in two friendlies against Brazil. The forward scored in his last MLS NEXT Pro appearance and has four goals this season.

Austin are in the midst of a 12 match unbeaten run. After losing their first game of the campaign they have not been defeated. Even more impressive, they have won seven in a row in regulation. The Jason Shackell led Black and Verde second team are tied with Houston for the top spot in the Western Conference with 31 points in 13 matches.

Sporting KC II will have a week off between matches with their next game scheduled for Tuesday, July 7 against Earthquakes II. Kickoff from Negoesco Stadium at the University of San Francisco will be at 9 p.m. CT and will air for free on MLSNEXTPro.com and in the OneFootball app.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 17

Date: Sunday, June 21, 2026

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Location: Parmer Field (Austin, Texas)

Watch: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

SOCIAL TAGS:

Match-specific hashtag: #ATXvSKC

X: @SportingKCII

Instagram: @SportingKCII

X: @AustinFCII

Instagram: @austinfcii







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 19, 2026

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