Cody Caron Signs with Grizzlies for 2023-2024 Season
August 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Cody Caron for the 2023-2024 season.
Caron appeared in 55 regular season games for Cincinnati in the 2022-2023 season, where he scored 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) in 55 games. He had 2 assists in a 3 game series at Utah at Maverik Center on March 22, 24, 26. Caron also appeared in 8 playoff games with Cincinnati in 2023, scoring 1 assist.
Caron played his college hockey at Carleton University in 2018-2020, 2022. He stands 6'2" and 194 pounds.
