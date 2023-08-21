Rabbits Re-Sign Pair of California Natives to Offense for 23-24 Season

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, announced today that the club has re-signed forwards Brannon McManus and Ethan Somoza to ECHL contracts for the 2023-24 season.

McManus, 24, returns to Greenville for a second season after appearing in 59 games during the regular season for the Navy and Orange. During his rookie campaign the Newport Beach, California native posted 39 points (12g, 27a), finishing tied for third in points and second in assists amongst Swamp Rabbits rookies.

McManus spent seven games of the 2021-22 season in the American Hockey League with the Abbotsford Canucks, where he netted three (3) goals in his his first stint as a professional. Before his debut with Abbotsford, McManus finished his collegiate career with 32 points (9g, 23a) for the University of Nebraska-Omaha (NCAA-DI) after spending the previous four seasons at the University of Minnesota (NCAA-DI).

Somoza, 27, is set for his second full season in a Greenville sweater after appearing in 70 games for the Rabbits last season. The Simi Valley, California native finished tied with fellow California native, McManus, for third amongst Swamp Rabbits rookies with 39 points (20g, 19a) during the 2022-23 season. Somoza debuted for the Swamp Rabbits at the tail-end of the 2021-22 season, posting q3 points (2g, 11a) in 11 games.

Before dipping his toes in the professional waters, Somaza spent five seasons at Bemidji State University (NCAA-DI), captaining the Beavers from 2020 through 2022.

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

