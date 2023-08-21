Productive Forward Craig Martin Returns to Icemen

August 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Jacksonville Icemen forward Craig Martin

(Jacksonville Icemen) Jacksonville Icemen forward Craig Martin(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Craig Martin for the 2023-24 season.

Martin, 28, returns to Jacksonville after logging 34 points in 32 games played with the Icemen last season, while also recording 13 points (6g, 7a) in 12 playoff appearances. Martin began last season overseas with Slovakia's Presov HC.

Martin led the Icemen in scoring during the 2021-22 season with 60 points and a career-high 29 goals.

Martin's return marks the fifth consecutive season he will be a member of the Icemen, where he is tied for second All-Time in club history in points (125), third in goals (52), tied for first in assists (73) and third in games played (171). Martin was originally acquired by the Icemen from Adirondack during the 2019-20 season.

The 6-1, 182-pound forward totaled 75 points (27g, 48a) in 134 games during his four collegiate seasons at Quinnipiac University from 2015-2019. The Trail, BC resident Martin was acquired by the Icemen from Adirondack on November 26, 2019.

The following is a complete list of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2023-24 season:

Mackenzie Dwyer (D)

Victor Hadfield (D)

Julian Kislin (D)

Jacob Panetta (D)

Connor Russell (D)

Luke Bignell (F)

Easton Brodzinski (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Brendan Harris (F)

Matheson Iacopelli (F)

Nick Isaacson (F)

Derek Lodermeier (F)

Craig Martin (F)

Carson MacKinnon (F)

Dominick Mersch (F)

Garrett Van Wyhe (F)

Matt Vernon (G)

The Icemen open their season at home on October 21st against the Florida Everblades. Icemen full and partial ticket packages for the 2023-24 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.