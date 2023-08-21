@JaxIcemen Social Media Feeds to Feature Postcards to Recruit Poll Workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Icemen, as well as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Jacksonville Sharks, and the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office are partnering to promote National Poll Worker Recruitment Day on Wednesday, August 23.

The partnership includes a social media initiative that fans can follow via the @JaxIcemen social media feeds. The club will unveil a branded social media postcard directing fans to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections website, where they can find information on how to serve and earn and also fill out an online poll worker application form.

"We are excited to take part in assisting the Duval County Supervisor of Elections recruit poll workers for our future elections," said Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. "Poll workers play such a vital role in our election process. It is important for us to aid in educating and informing the public of these opportunities and how they can get involved. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Duval County Supervisor of Elections, as well as the Jumbo Shrimp and the Sharks to drive registered Duval County Voters to become poll workers."

National Poll Worker Recruitment Day is a National Day of Action established by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) to encourage people to help America vote, strengthen democracy and inspire greater civic engagement and volunteerism by signing up to be a poll worker.

The Icemen open the 2023-24 season at home on October 21st against the Florida Everblades.

