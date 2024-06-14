Cobras Win Several League Awards

June 14, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL)

Carolina Cobras News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Carolina Cobras are proud to announce that Cobras have won several league awards. Announced earlier today by the National Arena League. Coach Negron was honored with the 2024 Head Coach of the Year award. Kicker Kevin Didio-Weber was honored with the 2024 Special Teams Player of the Year Award and the Carolina Cobras were also honored with Best Community Relations. In addition to the NAL awards the Cobras were honored by Yes! Weekly as the runner up for Best Sports Team in the Triad.

This season the Cobras enjoyed their seventh winning season as a National Arena League franchise with an overall home record of 5-1 proving the Snake Pit is one of the hardest places for opponents to play in the NAL. The Cobras finished the regular season with overall 6-4 record. Last season Coach Negron won the 2023 NAL Assistant Coach of the Year and now in his first season has a Head Coach of the Cobras takes home is first NAL Head Coach of the Year award.

For more information about the 2024 NAL Awards visit: nationalarenaleague.com.

