NAL Announces 2024 Award Winners

June 14, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL) News Release







ATLANTA, GA - The National Arena League announces its 2024 National Arena League awards players and staff from across the league today as part of the 2024 NAL Media Day. Tomorrow the 2024 National Arena League Championship Game will take place in Omaha, NE where the Sioux City Bandits and Omaha Beef will compete for the 2024 National Arena League title. Only one team will be named champion. See full list of 2024 National Arena League Award Winners Below. To tune in for the Championship Game visit nationalarenaleague.com or watch on the NAL YouTube Channel.

2024 National Arena League Award Winners

Most Valuable Player: Tommy Armstrong Jr. (Omaha Beef)

Head Coach of the Year: Brandon Negron (Carolina Cobras)

Offensive Player of the Year: Jason Whittaker (Colorado Spartans)

Defensive Player of the Year: Rashad Flanders (Idaho Horsemen)

Special Teams Player of the Year: Kevin Dido-Weber (Carolina Cobras)

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Steven Newbold Jr. (Colorado Spartans)

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Javaris Thompson (Colorado Spartans)

Franchise of the Year: Omaha Beef

Mascot of the Year: Sir Loin (Omaha Beef)

Best Dance Team: Colorado Spartans

Executive of the Year: Ricky Bertz

Best Game Day Operations: Sioux City Bandits

Best Media Relations: Sioux City Bandits

Best Community Relations: Carolina Cobras

Best Fan Base: Omaha Beef

• Discuss this story on the National Arena League message board...





National Arena League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.