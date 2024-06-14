Beef Hoping to Claim NAL Championship

June 14, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL)

Omaha Beef News Release







The 8-0 Omaha Beef are hosting their third championship game and hoping to claim their third championship and extend their winning streak to 21 games as they host the Sioux City Bandits (5-3) June 15th in the National Arena League's 7th Championship game at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The championship game will be the 53rd meeting between the two squads, but the first time they will be meeting up for a title. The Beef have won five in a row over the Bandits and are a perfect 4-0 in the playoff's vs them. Omaha leads the all-time series 28-24 and is making their fourth straight appearance in a championship game. Omaha is 1-1 (Losing to Tennessee in 2001, beating Salina 2023) in home championship games and 1-1 (Salina 2021, Salina 2022) on the road for championship games. The Beef, named NAL 2024 Franchise of the Year, are looking to complete their second consecutive season undefeated with a championship. Sioux City is making its seventh appearance in a champions game and has won three of them.

In the two games this year vs the Bandits, Omaha was out rushed by Sioux City 181 yards to 174 yards, but the Beef controlled the air 310 yards to 78 yards. The Beef have had two more plays offensive plays, but 225 more yards and have outscored the Bandits by 29 points. Omaha won in Ralston 33-6 and 34-32 in Sioux City. Bandits Head Coach Erv Strohbeen is 17-12 vs the Beef and 8-5 at Liberty First Arena.

The Beef offense is led by four-time Offensive Player of the Week and NAL MVP, quarterback Tommy Armstrong. Armstrong has rushed 66 times for 361 yards (45.1 ypg, 5th in NAL) and 20 touchdowns and added 1010 yards (126.2 ypg, 3rd in NAL) on 71 of 118 pass attempts (116.9 efficiency, 1st in NAL) with 19 touchdowns. Armstrong leads the NAL in scoring with 124 points and is third in total offense with 1371 (171.4 ypg). Jeff Mack is second on the team in rushing yards with 333 yards on 70 carries (47.6 ypg, 3rd in NAL) and has caught 12 passes for 97 yards. Troy Evans Jr is fifth in the NAL in receiving yards per game (17 rec, 288 yds, 8 TD), Korrell Koehlmoos is 10th in ypg (18 rec, 264 yds, 5 TD, and with Jordan Barton (16 rec, 176 yds, 3 TD) makeup the top three receivers for the Beef.

The Beef defense is led by Rodell Rahmaan (25 tackles) six sacks which puts him in a second-place tie in the NAL, Rudy Ngougni (29 tackles) five sacks, Dylan Pettway (33 tackles) 2.5 sacks, Zion Farmer (16 tackles) 1.5 sacks, and Cameron Hunt (22 tackles) 1 sack. Omaha has intercepted 13 passes led by leading tackler Ponce Deleon's (70 tackles, 8.8 tpg 1st in NAL) 4 interceptions, Terrance Jackson Jr (31 tackles) and Trey Dudley-Giles (19 tackles) and Cameron Hunt have two interceptions.

The Sioux City Bandits offense is a run first offense lead by running back Andrew Prohaska. Prohaska has rushed 91 times for 380 (47.5 ypg, 5th in NAL) and nine touchdowns while catching 13 passes for 125 and one touchdown. As a team the Bandits have run the ball 187 times compared to only throwing the ball 120 times. Verlon Reed Jr has started at quarterback for the Bandits last three games providing a boost in the passing game. Reed Jr is completing 58.3 of his passes going 28 of 48 (93.2 efficiency, 2nd in NAL) with seven touchdowns and two interceptions while running the ball 15 times for 99 yards (33.0 ypg 7th in NAL) and four touchdowns. Veteran wideout Fred Bruno is the top target for Sioux City as he hauled in 20 passes for 170 yards and five touchdowns and has run the ball 30 times for 185 and six touchdowns. Bruno has returned two kickoffs for touchdowns among his 25 returns (503 yards) and is fourth in points scored and fourth in all-purpose yards. Damond Powell (9 rec 78 yds 2 TD) and Brandon Sheperd (8 rec 80 yds 3 TD) are the other two starting receivers.

The Bandit's defense is led by defensive back Carlton Watkins with his 36 tackles and two interceptions. Linebackers Juan Moore (33 tackles, 6.6 tpg 6th in NAL, 2 sacks) and Braden Meints (28 tackles, 2 sacks) will be tasked in containing the Beef offense. The defense line consists of Asi Tupa (24 tackles, 1.5 sacks), Devin Groenhagen (26 tackles, 7.5 TFL), and Ben Pister (5 tackles, 1 sack). Watkins is joined in the defensive backfield by Xavier Spann (25 tackles), ex-Beef Chris Perry (8 tackles), Antwan Smith (6 tackles), Justin Gilbert (13 tackles) and Sherman Gilbert (25 tackles).

OTHER NOTES:

Tickets are on sale starting at just $23.00, you can buy them by visiting the arena box office or online at Omaha Beef Football | Liberty First Credit Union Arena

Any questions call the Beef office at 402.346.2333.

NAL Awards were announced and the Beef claim five of them: Armstrong (MVP), Franchise of the Year, Sir Loin Mascot of the Year, Best Fan Base, and Ricky Bertz Executive of the Year.

2024 Omaha Beef Schedule (8-0)

Sioux City Omaha

March 24, 2pm CT @ Carolina Cobras W 54-43 Avg Pts Scored/G 40.1 (4th) 47.4 (1st)

March 30, 6:30pm CT Vs Colorado Spartans W 45-32 Avg Pts Allow/G 37.5 (2nd) 28.5 (1st)

April 20, 7pm CT Vs Idaho Horsemen W 63-14 Total Offense/G 161.8 (6th) 237.9 (1st)

May 4, 6:30pm CT Vs Oklahoma Flying Aces W 42-36 Total Defense/G 231.5 (6th) 179.1 (1st)

May 11, 6:30pm CT Vs Sioux City Bandits W 33-6 Turnover Margin -1(3rd) +11 (1st)

May 18, 7:10pm CT @ Sioux City Bandits W 34-32

June 1, 8pm CT @Colorado Spartans W 54-34 Home Record 4-1 5-0

June 8, 6:35 pm CT Vs Carolina Cobras W 54-31 Road Record 1-2 3-0

June 15, 6:35 CT Vs Sioux City All-time Record 28-24 Omaha

Last Meeting 5/18 @ Sioux City, Omaha won 34-32

NAL games only for team rank

Projected Starters

Omaha Beef Sioux City Bandits

QB #10 Tommy Armstrong 71/118 passing 1010 yds, 19 TD, 3 Int, 66-361 yds rushing, 20 TD #9 Verlon Reed Jr 28/48 passing 270 yds, 7 TD, 2 Int 15/99 yds rushing, 4 TD

RB #5 Jeff Mack 70-333 rushing 5 TD; 12-97 rec #20 Andrew Prohaska 91/380 rush yds 9 TD, 13 rec 125 1 TD

WR #13 Korrell Koehlmoos 18 rec 264 yds 5 TD #2 Fred Bruno 20 rec 170 yds 5 TD, 30-185 rush 6 TD, 25 kr- 503 yds (20.1 avg)

WR #18 Jordon Barton 16 rec 176 yds 3 TD, 7-24 yds rush 2 TD #14 Brandon Shepard 8 rec 80 yds 3 TD, 1-7 rush

WR #8 Troy Evans Jr 17 rec 288 yds 8 TD, 6-37 yds rush #3 Damond Powell 9 rec 78 yds 2 TD

OL #50 Olu'kayode Akinmoladun #55 Omar Roberts

OL #52 Edarius Anderson OL has given up 7 sack on season #73 Jacob Ungruhe OL has given up 8 sack on season

OL #92 Nathan Roehr #70 Sterling Clark

DL #1 Rudy Ngougni 29 tackles, 5 sack, 6 TFL, safety #15 Asi Tupua 35 tackles, 5 sack, 12 TFL, 1 INT, 1PB, 4 QBH, 2 FF, 1 FR, 1 BK

DL #44 Zion Farmer 16 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3 TFL, 3 QBH #7 Ben Pister 5 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 PB, 1 QBH

DL #15 Rodell Rahmaan 25 tackles, 6 sacks, 7 TFL, 3 FF, safety #26 Devin Groenhagen 26 tackles, 7.5 TFL, .5 sack, 3 QBH, 1 FR, 1 BK

LB #7 Cameron Hunt 21 tackles, 1 sack, 4.5 TFL, 3 FF, 2 FR, 2 INT, 1 PB, 5 QBH, 1 BK #16 Juan Moore 33 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2 sack, 3 QBH, 2 FF

DB #21 Trey Dudley-Giles 15 tackles, 2 INT, 1 TFL, 1 PB, 1 FF, 1 FR #1 Xavier Spann 25 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PB

DB #11 Adorian Beach 12 tackles 1 INT #24 Chris Perry 8 tackles, 2 PB

DB #0 Ponce Deleon 70 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 FF,4 INT, 2 PB #5 Carlton Watkins 36 tackles, 1.5 TFL 2 PB, 1 FR, 1 FF, 2 INT

DB #2 Terrance Jackson Jr 31 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 2 INT, 2 PB, 1 FR #23 Sherman Gilbert 25 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PB, 1 FR, 1 FF

K #35 Paul Ortiz 8/13 PAT, 0-2 FG, 2 Deuce #10 Braden Meints 7/16 PAT, 1/3 FG (28 yd Long), 1 deuce

NAL Player of the Week Awards-

Tommy Armstrong- (Offensive) Week 2, Week 6, Week 9, Week 13

Dylan Pettway - (Defensive) Week 2

Camron Hunt II (Defensive) Week 6

Rudy Ngougni - (Defensive) Week 8

Ponce Deleon - (Defensive) Week 9, Week 10

Paul Ortiz - (Special Teams) week 12

Web information

Livestream - youtube.com/@NationalArenaLeague/streams

Website - beeffootball.com

Facebook- facebook.com/TheOmahaBeef

Beef All-Time records vs. (As of 6/8/24)

Overall record Regular Season Post-Season Home Away

Sioux City Bandits 28-24 24-24 4-0 15-11 13-13

Oklahoma Fly Aces 4-0 4-0 0-0 3-0 1-0

Carolina Cobras 2-0 2-0 0-0 1-0 1-0

Colorado Spartans 2-0 2-0 0-0 1-0 1-0

Idaho Horsemen 1-0 1-0 0-0 1-0 0-0

Beef Championships-

CIF Champions Bowl VI (2021) and VIII (2023)

Omaha Championship results (2/4)

IFPL Championship (2001)- Tennessee Thundercats @ Omaha - Tennessee 47-38

CIF Champions Bowl 6 (2021) - Omaha @ Salina - Omaha 40-39

CIF Champions Bowl 7 (2022) - Omaha @ Salina - Salina 38-34

CIF Champions Bowl 8 (2023) - Salina @ Omaha - Omaha 50-30

Sioux City Bandits Championship- (3/6)

UIF United Bowl 1 (2005) - Sioux Falls @ Sioux City - Sioux Falls 40-38

APFL Championship (2011) - Iowa @ Sioux City - Sioux City 69-28

APFL Championship (2012) - Council Bluffs @ Sioux City - Sioux City 56-34

CPIFL - Champions Bowl (2014) - Sioux City @ Wichita - Wichita 46-41

CIF Champions Bowl I (2015) - Texas @ Sioux City - Sioux City 76-61

CIF Champions Bowl IV (2018) - Sioux City @ Duke City - Duke City 31-27

National Arena League Championship -

2017- Columbus Lions @ Jacksonville Sharks - Sharks 27-21

2018- Columbus Lions @ Carolina Cobras - Cobras 66-8

2019- Carolina Cobras @ Jacksonville Sharks - Sharks 52-48

2020 - Covid 19

2021 - Columbus Lions @ Albany Empire - Empire 79-62

2022 - Carolina Cobras @ Albany Empire- Empire 47-20

2023 - Carolina Cobras @ Jacksonville Sharks - Sharks 54-45

2024 - Sioux City @ Omaha Beef -

Name Beef Record for current rank Prior Stat 2024 Current total up next

Jeff Mack rushing yds 4 793 333 1126 3rd Clinton Childs (2000-03) 1797

Jeff Mack rushing attempts 4 244 70 314 3rd James McNear (2007-13) 379

Jeff Mack rushing TD 8 17 5 22 7th Anthony Iannotti 28

Jeff Mack pass receptions 14 56 12 68 12th Norman Darden 72

Jeff Mack All-purpose 5 1671 564 2235 4th Clinton Childs 2416

Jeff Mack TD Scored 13 20 5 25 12th Jonathan Ray 26, 10th Iannotti/Moore 28

Jeff Mack kick returns 11th 25 7 32 10th Lawrence Pullen 38

Jeff Mack kick return yards 12 393 134 527 11th 562 Allen Burrell 562, 10th Lawrence Pullen 689

Tommy Armstrong rushing yards 7 384 361 745 6th Anthony Iannotti 861, 5th James Johnson 868

Tommy Armstrong rushing attempts 9 80 66 146 8th Deshawn Jones 208

Tommy Armstrong rushing TD 4 19 20 39 3rd James McNear (2007-13) 47

Tommy Armstrong passing attempts 8 164 118 282 7th Chris Cofin (2014) 317

Tommy Armstrong Passing completions 8 102 71 173 7th Chris Cofin 200

Tommy Armstrong passing yards 6 1279 1010 2289 5th Chuck Wright 2652, 4th Anthony Iannotti 2838

Tommy Armstrong passing TD 6 32 19 51 4th - 52 Chris Coffin and Chuck Wright, 3rd 55 Troy Travis, 2nd Andrew Jackson 72

Tommy Armstrong Total offense 5 1663 1371 3034 4th Troy Travis 3327

Tommy Armstrong TD Responsible 3 51 39 90 2nd RJ Rollins 97

Trey Dudley-Giles kick return yards 15th 442 1 443 13th David Horne (2008-09) 464

Trey Dudley-Giles kick returns 11th 29 0 29 10th Lawrence Pullen (2007) 38

Trey Dudley-Giles interceptions 3rd 14 2 16 2nd Chris Perry

Trey Dudley-Giles interception yards 2 232 74 306 2nd to Chris Perry

Trey Dudley-Giles Tackles 3 221 19 240 3rd Chris Perry 235, 2nd Chris Eads 256

Trey Dudley-Giles pass defended 6th 32 2 34 5th Taylor Hawkins (2019-21,22) 36, 4th Diezeas Calbert (2008-15) 37

Sioux City Banits 2024 Schedule

Date

Opponent

Score Overall

Record

Time

Attend

Mar 15, 2024

OKLAHOMA FLYING ACES W 37-24 1-0-0 2:22 2000

Apr 06, 2024

OKLAHOMA FLYING ACES W 42-24 2-0-0 2:34

Apr 12, 2024

COLORADO SPARTANS W 62-61 3-0-0 2:59 1100

Apr 28, 2024 at Carolina Cobras L 24-55 3-1-0 2:34

May 11, 2024 at Omaha Beef L 6-33 3-2-0 2:47

May 18, 2024

OMAHA BEEF L 32-34 3-3-0 2:58 2500

May 25, 2024 at Idaho Horsemen W 56-34 4-3-0 -

Jun 01, 2024

CAROLINA COBRAS W 62-35 5-3-0 2:42 2200

vs Sioux City Bandits (28-24)

Date Opponent Score Attend Site Notes

* 5/31/2002 SIOUX CITY BANDITS W 54-49 4579 Omaha, Nebraska

* 6/22/2002 at Sioux City Bandits L 30-33 2675 Sioux City, IA

* 6/14/2003 at Sioux City Bandits L 34-37 2623 Sioux City, IA

* 6/28/2003 SIOUX CITY BANDITS W 58-38 5573 Omaha, Nebraska

* 4/3/2004 SIOUX CITY BANDITS W 38-26 3393 Omaha, Nebraska

* 5/22/2004 at Sioux City Bandits L 30-43 3510 Sioux City, IA

#p 7/10/2004 #5 SIOUX CITY BANDITS W 46-40 3105 Omaha, Nebraska

* 4/9/2005 SIOUX CITY BANDITS L 51-54 4565 Omaha

* 5/14/2005 at Sioux City Bandits W 52-42 4175 Sioux City, IA

* 7/9/2005 SIOUX CITY BANDITS L 41-47 6251 Omaha

* 4/1/2006 at Sioux City Bandits W 38-35 5219 Sioux City, IA

* 4/22/2006 SIOUX CITY BANDITS L 27-31 4192 Omaha, Nebraska

* 7/2/2006 at Sioux City Bandits W 32-30 3814 Sioux City, IA

* 3/24/2007 at Sioux City Bandits W 47-26 4826 Sioux City, IA

* 5/5/2007 at Sioux City Bandits L 29-36 5176 Sioux City, IA

* 6/16/2007 SIOUX CITY BANDITS W 30-27 1610 Omaha, NE

5/10/2008 at Sioux City Bandits W 53-47 4939 Sioux City, IA

6/14/2008 SIOUX CITY BANDITS W 34-9 6180 Omaha

* 6/5/2009 SIOUX CITY BANDITS W 31-25 3549 Omaha, Nebraska

* 6/27/2009 at Sioux City Bandits W 58-43 3870 Sioux City, IA

* 3/13/2010 SIOUX CITY BANDITS W 53-26 3790 Omaha, NE

* 5/22/2010 SIOUX CITY BANDITS W 67-48 1800 Omaha, NE

* 6/5/2010 at Sioux City Bandits W 64-29 4311 Sioux City, IA

* 4/7/2013 SIOUX CITY BANDITS W 32-26 ot 2245 Ralston, NE

* 4/27/2013 at Sioux City Bandits W 38-24 4887 Sioux City, IA

* 4/11/2014 SIOUX CITY BANDITS L 55-61 - Omaha, NE

* 5/10/2014 at Sioux City Bandits L 47-61 3956 Sioux City, IA

2/28/2015 at Sioux City Bandits L 13-62 3848 Sioux City, IA

4/10/2015 SIOUX CITY BANDITS W 43-41 3179 Ralston, NE

4/24/2015 SIOUX CITY BANDITS L 37-61 3148 Ralston, NE

5/16/2015 at Sioux City Bandits L 38-64 3021 Sioux City, IA

* 2/27/2016 at Sioux City Bandits L 38-43 3562 Sioux City, IA

* 3/25/2016 SIOUX CITY BANDITS L 33-45 3902 Ralston, NE

2/25/2017 at Sioux City Bandits L 44-63 3381 Sioux City, IA

3/31/2017 SIOUX CITY BANDITS L 56-63 3810 Ralston, NE

5/27/2017 SIOUX CITY BANDITS L 55-61 3277 Ralston Arena

p 6/17/2017 at Sioux City Bandits W 55-45 2407 Sioux City, IA Northern Division Championship

* 3/24/2018 SIOUX CITY BANDITS L 30-33 3803 Ralston, NE

* 5/5/2018 at Sioux City Bandits L 40-52 2644 Sioux City, IA

* 5/26/2018 SIOUX CITY BANDITS L 31-77 2764 Ralston, NE

4/6/2019 at Sioux City Bandits L 32-43 3176 Sioux City, IA

6/22/2019 SIOUX CITY BANDITS W 60-50 - Ralston, NE

* 4/17/2021 SIOUX CITY BANDITS L 22-33 - Omaha, NE

* 5/2/2021 at Sioux City Bandits W 41-37 - Sioux City, IA

* 6/26/2021 at Sioux City Bandits L 28-35 - Sioux City, IA

p 7/9/2021 SIOUX CITY BANDITS W 40-39 - Omaha, NE

4/30/2022 at Sioux City Bandits L 49-60 - Sioux City, IA

p 6/18/2022 at Sioux City Bandits W 49-45 - Sioux City, IA

* 5/6/2023 at Sioux City Bandits W 48-45 2200 Sioux City, IA

5/27/2023 SIOUX CITY BANDITS W 44-15 - Ralston, NE

* 5/11/2024 SIOUX CITY BANDITS W 33-6 - Ralston, NE

* 5/18/2024 at Sioux City Bandits W 34-32 2500 Sioux City, IA

Overall: 28-24

Conference: 19-16

Home: 15-11

Away: 13-13

Neutral: 0-0

• Discuss this story on the National Arena League message board...





National Arena League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.