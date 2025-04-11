Beef Head to Texas Looking to Extend Winning Streak

April 11, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Omaha Beef News Release







The Beef return to action after another bye week and head to Beaumont Texas to take on the Renegades for the first all-time meeting between the clubs on Sunday. Omaha defeated the Idaho Horsemen 28-24 on March 29th while the Renegades are playing their first game in over a month as they defeated the Sioux City Bandits on March 8th 49-46. Last Thursday, the Beef announced they have parted ways with head coach Mike Tatum and offensive coordinator James Jerry. Tatum became head coach before the 2024 season, after serving as offensive coordinator in 2023 while Terry joined the Beef coaching staff as offensive coordinator prior to the 2024 season. Omaha announced Brandon Negron as their 17th Coach on Monday. Last season Negron coached the Carolina Cobras and won the 2024 NAL Coach of the Year award. In February he stepped down as head coach to become Team President of the Cobras.

Quarterback Joshua Hollins came in off the bench to lead the Beef to the comeback win vs the Horsemen. Hollins went 5 of 9 passing for 45 yards, while adding 67 rushing yards on 16 attempts and scored three touchdowns. On Friday Omaha resigned quarterback Lorenzo Brown. Kye Black made a big interception after the ball bounced off an offensive linemen's helmet and the Beef were able to hold on for the win. Jeff Mack continues to lead the Beef in rushing with 26 carries for 94 yards. Korell Kohlmoos is the team's leading receiver with seven catches for 52 yards.

Omaha defense has been a key cog for the team this season as they continue to get big turnovers and key stops. Marcus Gray, week four NAL defensive player of the week, averages 9.7 tackles a game. Rodell Rahmaan, Jayshawn Washington, Kye Black all have sacks, and five different players have at least one interception, with Trey Dudley-Giles leading the team with three. The Beef defense has allowed only seven of 23 3rd down conversions (30.4%) and four of 14 4th down conversions (30.8%) this season.

Beaumont scored with 43 seconds left to defeat the visiting Bandits as Carl Robertson III hit Vincent Wilkerson from 20 yards as the Renegades won their NAL debut. Robertson passed for three touchdowns and 207 yards as Wilkerson caught two touchdowns as Beaumont picked up 257 of total offense compared to Sioux City's 224. In the game Sioux City converted only two of 7 extra point attempts.

The Beef return to Liberty Credit Union Areana next week in a rematch of last year's NAL championship game vs the Sioux City Bandits, for the 54th all-time meeting of the two long time teams. Omaha currently leads series 29-24, including winning the last six games.

OTHER NOTES:

This week, the Beef signed wide receiver Brentlley Allen, recently released by Carolina. Allen caught 10 passes for 58 yards as a member of the Cobras. The team also made a trade with Carolina to get running back David Ross for future considerations. Ross had nine carries for 10 yards this season. To make room the team released Bryce Holliday, Josh Batiste, Prince Shonola, and Reggie Patrick.

Tickets are on sale, you can buy them by visiting the arena box office or online at Omaha Beef Football | Liberty First Credit Union Arena

The coaching show takes place on Monday from 6-7pm at Let It Fly Sport Bar, located at 1080 Capital Ave, Omaha.

A watch party for away games will take place at Hurrdat Sports Bar, located at 12744 Westport Pkwy. There will be a prize board, giveaway items, along with great food and drinks!!!

Any questions call the Beef office at 402.346.2333.

• Discuss this story on the National Arena League message board...





National Arena League Stories from April 11, 2025

Beef Head to Texas Looking to Extend Winning Streak - Omaha Beef

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.