Beef Beat Bandits 24-17 in I-29 Battle

The Omaha Beef scored 14 unanswered points to come from behind to beat the Sioux City Bandits for the seventh straight time in a 24-17 victory Saturday at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The 54th all-time meeting between the two teams came down to the final moments again, but Omaha's defense got a big turnover and another big stop as the Beef took a 30-24 lead in the all-time meetings. The two teams will meet for the 55th time on May 10th in Sioux City.

Both teams got on the scoreboard with their kickers hitting their first field goal of the season as Greg Conry hit one from 38 yards with 7:41 remaining in the first quarter and Caleb Shudak hit a 26 yarder with 2:27 remaining in the first quarter. Sioux City would get the first touchdown of the night when Verlon Reed hit Damond Powell on a 30-yard strike to get the Bandits a 10-3 lead after the first quarter.

The Beef would tie it up at 10 just before halftime when Jeff Mack took it in from four yards out. Mack finished the night with 5 rushes for 5 yards. Tabyus Taylor lead the team with 17 yards on six carries and quarterback Lorenzo Brown added 14 yards on 14 rushes.

Sioux City would use a 12-play drive that took 7:22 on the clock before Reed hit Fred Bruno on a 7-yard pass to give the Bandits a one score lead. The Bandits only had 15 offensive plays in the first half. The drive featured the running of Andrew Prohaska as the Bandits ran the ball 10 of the 12 plays. Prohaska finished the game with 79 yards on 19 carries. Reed completed 8 of his 16 passes, but two big interceptions were costly.

Omaha would take the momentum back as Lorenzo Brown hit Devanaire Conliffe on a 5-yard pass with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter. Brown finished the game completing 18 of 24 passes for 147 yards. Troy Evans Jr. was the leading receiver as he caught six passes for 49 yards while Korell Kohlmoos had four receptions for 47 yards and Mack added 30 yards on four catches.

Then the defense took over as Marcus Gray picked off Reed after Sioux City had driven down to the Beef five yardline after they had forced a Beef fumble. Tabyus Taylor then scored the go-ahead touchdown with 3:23 remaining on a 3-yard run. The defense would make another big stop as then force a turnover on downs after Sioux City had gotten to the Beef two yardline, but the Omaha offense failed to gain positive yards and were forced to attempt a long field goal, which was kicked out of bound with :23 seconds remaining. Sioux City's final attempt was picked off by Trey Dudley-Giles and the Beef ran the final four seconds off. Grey finished the night with 14 tackles.

Carlton Watkins and Devin Groenhagen led Sioux City's defense, each making ten tackles while linebacker Juan Moore added 9.

Omaha is on a bye this coming week before hosting a non-league game vs the Dallas Falcons on May 3rd.

