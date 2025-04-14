Omaha Falls to the Beaumont Renegades 36-31

The 24-game winning streak is over as the Beaumont Renegades defeated the Omaha Beef 36-31 Sunday in Beaumont, Texas. The last time the team lost a regular-season or postseason game was June 25, 2022, when they lost to Salina in the CIF Championship game. The Beef had a 31-24 lead going into the fourth quarter, but Beaumont scored twice in the last 12:36 and held on to drop Omaha to 3-1 on the season. Beaumont improved to 2-0 after defeating Sioux City earlier this season.

The game opened with the Renegades kicker Ryan Hibbets kicking a deuce, then after Omaha missed a field goal attempt, Beaumont needed five plays as Walter Robertson hit Vincent Wilkerson on a six-yard throw to make it 9-0. Omaha made it a two-point game as Jeff Mack took it in from seven yards out to close an eight-play drive and Caleb Shudak made his first of two of his three extra-point kicks. Mack finished the game with 28 yards rushing on 11 attempts.

Robertson drove the Renegades back down the field and hit Colby Thomas on a four-yard pass to increase the lead to nine. Omaha would score twice more in the second quarter as quarterback Lorenzo Brown ran it in from 20 yards and then hit Devanaire Conliffe with an eight-yard pass with one second left in the half and the Beef went to halftime with a 22-16 lead.

Shudak opened the third quarter with his own deuce as the Beef lead increased to eight points. Beaumont tied it at 24 with 9:30 remaining in the third when Erick Young ran it in from 2 yards. Brown connected on this second touchdown pass as he hit Troy Evans Jr. Brown finished the game going 17 for 35 for 168 yards and added four carries for 37 yards.

The Renegades made it a one-point game when Jailin Singleton plunged in from two yards to make it 31-30 with 12:36 left in the game. They took the lead with 5:36 remaining when Robertson hit Zuri Davis with a 19-yard touchdown pass. Beaumont had three runners who got over 30 yards on the ground as Robertson picked up 33 yards, Young had 31 yards and Singleton added 30 yards. Robertson finished 11 for 14 for 129 yards with three touchdowns. He was picked off by all-time Beef interceptions leader Trey Dudley-Giles who grabbed his 21st Beef interception.

Marcus Grey led the Beef with six tackles, as Jayshawn Washington added five and Rodell Rahmaan and four. Beaumont was led by Trey Taylor nine tackles, and Gevonte Howard and Malcolm McCoy each had five.

The Beef (3-1, 2-0) return to Liberty Credit Union Areana next week in a rematch of last year's NAL championship game vs the Sioux City Bandits (2-1, 2-0), for the 54th all-time meeting of the two long time teams. Omaha currently leads series 29-24, including winning the last six games. The winner will take sole possession of first place in the NAL's National Conference.

OTHER NOTES:

Omaha failed to score in the first and fourth quarters.

