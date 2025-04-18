Beef Look to Rebound vs I-29 Rival Sioux City

The Beef return to Liberty First Credit Union Arena this week in a rematch of last year's NAL championship game vs I-29 rival the Sioux City Bandits, for the 54th all-time meeting of the two long time teams. Omaha currently leads series 29-24, including winning the last six games. Omaha is coming off their first loss of the season, a 36-31 loss at Beaumont, Texas that ended a 24-game winning streak while Sioux City was on a bye week. The winner of this game will take over first place in the National Division of the National Arena League, as both teams come into the game with a perfect 2-0 record vs divisional opponents.

Lorenzo Brown returned to the starting lineup last game, going 17 for 35 passing for 168 yards and one touchdown and ran the ball four times for 37 yards and a touchdown. Brown is averaging 82.7 yards a game while completing 46 percent of his throws. Jeff Mack continues to lead the team in rushing, gaining 122 yards on 37 carries, averaging 30.5 (7th in NAL) yards per game and 3.3 yards per carry while ranking fourth in scoring. Both Brown and Mack have spent time with the Bandits over their careers. Brown's leading target is wide receiver Korell Kohlmoos (14 rec for 98 yards), while Troy Evans Jr has caught 9 passes for 85 yards and three touchdowns. Newly acquired Brentley Allen (2 rec for 15 yds) and Devanaire Conliffe (2 rec 47 yards) joined the team last week. Caleb Shudak picked up his second deuce last game has gone 9 for 14 extra point attempts for the Beef.

Defensive back Marcus Grey leads Omaha with 35 tackles and has one of the team's eight interceptions, two less than the 10 the Carolina Cobras have. Trey Dudley-Giles (8 tackles) leads the NAL with four interceptions. Defensive linemen Rodell Rahmaan (20 tackles, 1 sack, 3 TFL), Jayshawn Washington (19 tackles, 2 sacks, 4.5 TFL), DeAnthony Hall-Steel (9 tackles), and Kye Black (13 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL) help pressure opponents into a 45.9 passer through the first four games.

Sioux City's quarterback Verlon Reed is completing 56.4 percent of his passes going 22 of 39 for 311 yards while throwing five touchdowns and 2 interceptions. The Bandits have the leading rushing attack in the NAL averaging 43.7 yards a game lead by running back Drew Prohaska. Prohaska has run the ball 36 times for 118 yards and has scored six touchdowns. He averages 39.3 (3rd in NAL) yards per game and 3.3 yards per attempt while ranking third with 12.7 points per game. Damond Powell has 11 receptions to lead the team while scoring three times. Fred Bruno has four receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown and Brandon Shepard has made three receptions for 32 yards and three touchdowns. Kicker Greg Conry has hit 9 of his 11 extra point attempts.

Linebacker Juan Moore leads Sioux City with 20 tackles while defensive back Carlton Watkins in second with 18. Devante Wright has made three sacks on the season while Watkins has picked up one. Laronji Vason-McCoy has picked off three passes through three games.

Bandit's coach Erv Strohbeen has gone 17-13 vs the Beef and 8-6 while playing at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Sioux City has outscored Omaha 2218 - 2180 since the I-29 rivalry began in 2002. The current six game winning streak is the second longest, as Omaha won ten straight from 2007-2013. The Bandits longest streak was seven games. The rematch will take play May 10th in Sioux City.

OTHER NOTES:

The Beef players will wear custom jerseys that will be auctioned after the game and the proceeds will be donated to local organizations as part of Omaha's Pink Out Night initiative.

