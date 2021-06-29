Cobb's Late HR Lifts Mustangs to Victory

Boise, ID - The Billings Mustangs (12-21) downed the Boise Hawks (14-19) 3-2 to win the final game of a six game series after Dalton Cobb bashed a solo-home run in the top of the ninth inning.

The Mustangs scored three runs in the final three innings to defeat Boise and snap their nine game losing streak.

Boise got on the board in the first inning off the Mustangs starter Adolfo Espinoza. Myles Miller started the inning with a double before Christian Funk singled him home to take a 1-0 lead.

Boise got another run in the second inning with a sacrifice fly from Myles Miller to make it 2-0 Boise after two innings. That would be all the offense for the Hawks though.

For Billings, offense was hard to come by against Hawks starter Jake McDonald who only allowed four hits in six innings and struck out eight Mustangs hitters.

In the seventh inning, that theme changed. After Daniel Cipriano was hit-by-a-pitch and Jesus Azuaje walked, Jalen Garcia doubled them both home to tie the game at two.

With the game tied at two in the top of the ninth inning, Dalton Cobb stepped up to the dish and slugged a solo-home run off Hawks closer Cannon Chadwick to give Billings a 3-2 lead.

Dallas Bryan entered back into the ballgame to try to collect the final six outs. Boise was threatening with the bases loaded and one out before Bryan induced a game ending 5-2-3 double play. The Mustangs hang on in Boise to improve to 12-21 on the season.

Espinoza fired 6 2/3 innings and allowed just one earned run while striking out five. Sam Wells and Dallas Bryan combined to complete the final 2 1/3 innings. Each worked out of some tough situations in the final three innings.

Jesus Azuaje reached base in all four plate appearances tonight. He finished the game 2-for-2 with a pair of singles and two walks.

The Mustangs have an off day tomorrow before they face off against the Great Falls Voyagers for a three game series starting Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:15 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

