Boise Sees Lead Slip Away Late in 3-2 Defeat

June 29, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







Boise, ID - The Hawks six game winning streak came to an end on Monday night, as the offense sputtered in the 3-2 loss to the Billings Mustangs at Memorial Stadium.

Boise led for the majority of the game, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning, with Myles Miller leading off the home half by ripping a double that rolled to the wall in right center, and coming home to score on Christian Funk's RBI single.

Miller would help the Hawks double their lead in the second, hitting a sacrifice fly to left field to bring in Tyler Jorgensen from third, after he opened the frame reaching on an error.

The 2-0 scoreline would last for nearly five innings, with the two starters dueling away until the seventh.

Jake McDonald went six scoreless innings for the Hawks, giving up just four hits and also striking out eight, while Adolfo Espinoza went 6.2 for the Mustangs, allowing seven hits, only one earned run and punching out five Boise batters.

Neither starter would end up factoring into the decision, with Espinoza exiting after his team tied the ballgame in the top of the seventh thanks to a Jalen Garcia two RBI double that scored Daniel Cipriano and Jesus Azuaje.

A 2-2 deadlock was broken by the very first batter in the top of the ninth, with Dalton Cobb homering over the left field fence to put Billings ahead 3-2.

The Hawks would get an opportunity to win the game, loading the bases with one out in the last of the ninth on a Miller single, and back-to-back walks from Jason Dicochea and Funk, but Wladimir Galindo would bounce into five-two-three double play to end the ballgame.

With the winning streak snapped, Boise will head to Missoula to try and begin a new one, sending Matt Dallas out to the mound on Wednesday night. First pitch from Ogren Park at Allegiance Field is scheduled for 7:15.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.