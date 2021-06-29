PaddleHeads Hit Three Homers in Win over Raptors

Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads were in search of a series victory on Monday night in the final game of a six-game slate opposite the Ogden Raptors on Monday night. Missoula would jump out to a big lead in the early innings before Ogden would battle back cutting the deficit to as small as one in top of the sixth inning. That would be as close as the Raptors would come however as a pair of home runs would give the PaddleHeads more breathing room in a 10-7 win.

A five run third inning for Missoula would give the PaddleHeads an early 6-0 advantage. A triple from Sam Troyer would be the highlight of the inning as the Indiana native would clear the bases with two outs in the frame. Missoula would score 5 runs in the game with two outs recorded in an inning.

The Raptors would battle as the game would continue however cutting the deficit to one with a four-run rally in the top of the sixth inning. A three-run home run from Kyle Kaufman would do the bulk of the damage as the Raptors inched closer. Ogden would never hold the lead at any point however while the PaddleHeads held the lead from the first inning on.

Zach Almond, and Jose Reyes gave the PaddleHeads a three-run cushion in the bottom of the sixth inning to answer the rally of the Raptors on a pair of home runs. Almond would enjoy a fabulous night at the plate finishing 4-for-5 with a pair of RBIs, and a run scored while Reyes finished 2-for-5.

The victory for the PaddleHeads (23-10) kept them in a tie for first place in the Northern Division standings with the Idaho Falls Chukars (23-10) who have won 11 consecutive games. After an off day on Tuesday, Missoula will continue this nine game homestand Wednesday in the first game of a three-game series opposite the Boise Hawks (14-19). The Paddleheads are 6-0 against Boise so far this season. However, the Hawks have looked like a vastly improved team in recent weeks having won 7 of their last 10 games played.

