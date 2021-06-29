Now Teeing Off: Paddle Beach Golf Club 2021

June 29, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - It's time to dust off your golf clubs and tee it up at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. The Missoula PaddleHeads and 102.9 ESPN Missoula are proud to present the Paddle Beach Golf Club. The ballpark will be transformed into a 9-hole golf course, teeing off five days - Tuesday through Sunday, July 6th-11th. Tee time bookings are available now at: https://atmilb.com/3lODhGh

Golfers of all ages and skill levels will have the opportunity to experience Paddle Beach Golf Club for both day and night rounds. The course includes 9 unique hitting bays, 9 on-field pin locations, a personal caddy at each hole, and a "10th Hole Party Area." Tee times will be available:

Tuesday through Thursday, from 4:00pm to 9:00pm

- Friday and Saturday, from 2:00pm to 11:00pm

- Sunday from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

Tee times will operate every 10-minutes, with a maximum pairing of four golfers per tee time. Tickets for both daytime rounds and nighttime rounds are available at $20.

How it works:

- Bring your own clubs - or borrow from a friend

- Tee times every 7 minutes, with pairings up to 4 golfers

We recommend (clubs you hit roughly 130 yards to 60 yards):

- Men: Pitching Wedge and down

- Women: 8 Iron and down

- Kids: Parents, we'll lean on you for distance suggestions, here

Scoring:

- Each pin location will have three circles of various sizes

- Hit inside the 1st ring - 1pt

- Hit inside the 2nd ring - 2pt

- Hit inside the 3rd ring - 3pt

- Hit it anywhere on the field - 4pt

For more information, and to book a tee time visit: https://atmilb.com/3lODhGh

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.