Clutch Hops Take Fourth Straight from C's

Timely hitting with two outs and clutch work from the bullpen added up to another Hillsboro win as the Hops (52-59) are in line to close out the season with their first sweep of the year.

Axel Andueza extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a two-out, two-RBI infield hit in the sixth inning and Liu Fuenmayor struck out the side in the ninth with the tying runs on base to preserve a 4-2 win over the Vancouver Canadians (54-64). It was the Hops' fourth consecutive win over Vancouver, leaving them two away from a sweep in the final series of the season.

A stiff breeze from the south kept everything in the yard as the Hops were limited to four hits, but took advantage of Vancouver walks to score all of their runs. C's starter Paxton Schultz (5-7) had faced the minimum number of batters with no hits allowed and had a 1-0 lead with two outs in the fourth when he walked Blaze Alexander on a full count pitch. Back-to-back doubles by Tristin English and Nick Dalesandro plated a pair of runs to put the Hops on top 2-1.

In the sixth, Vancouver reliever William Gaston got wild, walking the bases loaded with two outs before Andueza sent a grounder up the middle. C's shortstop Addison Barger fielded the ball behind second, but Dalesandro got to the bag before his underhand toss to second baseman Harry Ray. Alexander scored from third and English steamed home right behind him ahead of the throw to the plate.

That hustle was looking huge in the ninth when Hillsboro reliever Bobby Ay, given an opportunity for his first pro save, could not find the plate, walking Will Robertson and Zac Cook back-to-back on nine pitches to put the tying runs on base with none out. With Hillsboro clinging to a 4-2 lead, Hops manager Vince Harrison turned to the southpaw Fuenmayor, who blew away four Canadians on strikes in two perfect innings to save Tuesday's contest. After setting down Trevor Schwecke on strikes, a passed ball moved the runners into scoring position. PK Morris followed, one of the minor league leaders in on-base percentage. A battle ensued before Fuenmayor fanned the Florida native on the eighth pitch. It took just three pitches to brush aside Ray to end the game as Fuenmayor went to 4-for-4 in save opportunities with the Hops.

The Hops won despite being outhit 6-to-4. Kai-Wei Lin (2-0) got the victory in relief striking out three in two innings, while facing just six batters. Hops starting pitcher Jake Rice, the first of the Diamondbacks' 2021 draft class to pitch at Hillsboro (9th rd., Kennesaw St.), pitched the first three innings in his High-A West debut, allowing three hits and an earned run with two strikeouts and a walk.

