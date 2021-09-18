Another Late Surge Comes up Just Short for C's

September 18, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians brought the winning run to the plate in the ninth inning but fell 4-2 to the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) at Ron Tonkin Field on Friday night.

Down 4-2 after eight, consecutive walks started the bottom of the ninth. A pitching change brought on Liu Fuenmayor (S, 4), who struck out three straight batters while working around a passed ball that put the tying run in scoring position with one out to hand the Canadians their fourth consecutive loss.

Phil Clarke started the scoring for the C's with a first inning RBI single and starter Paxton Schultz (L, 5-7) didn't allow a hit until there were two outs in the fourth, but that hit was a game-tying double before the next batter put the Hops in front for good with another RBI two-bagger that made it 2-1.

Hillsboro added two runs in the sixth on one hit, three walks and a passed ball to lead 4-1 before Vancouver got an RBI double from Trevor Schwecke in the seventh that scored Zac Cook, who had sparked a two-out rally with a single that beat the shift.

Thomas Ruwe was the only Canadians hurler to not allow a run. The righty went six up, six down with four punch outs over two innings of perfect relief.

Schwecke had two hits to pace the offense while Cook and Will Robertson both reached base twice thanks to a hit and a walk, respectively.

Alejandro Melean takes the ball for the C's on Saturday looking to stop the skid. He'll be opposed by Hillsboro's Shumpei Yoshikawa. Coverage begins with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show, powered by North Beach Agency, at 7:00 p.m. followed by first pitch at 7:05 p.m. on Sportsnet 650. Individual tickets for remaining home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from September 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.