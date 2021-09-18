Canadians Rained out on Saturday

HILLSBORO, OR - Tonight's game between the Vancouver Canadians and the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) scheduled for 7:05pm has been cancelled due to inclement weather in the area.

Tickets for Saturday's game can be exchanged for tomorrow's (Sunday) game, which is still scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. Ticket exchanges can be done in person at the stadium box office beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Fans with tickets for Saturday's game who are unable to attend on Sunday will be issued a full refund that will automatically be issued to the credit card used to purchase the tickets. The refund will appear within the next seven days.

The Canadians will wrap up the 2021 season in Hillsboro on Sunday afternoon. The team returns to Nat Bailey Stadium in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 for their first game on Ontario Street since August 2019.

Thank you for your continued support this season.

