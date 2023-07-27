'Clones Clobber Blue Rocks, 11-7

July 27, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The bats were out in full force for the Brooklyn Cyclones tonight, as they took down the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 11-7, on Thursday night at Maimonides Park. Three Cyclones players hit home runs in the victory. With the win, Brooklyn has now taken two consecutive contests following the loss in Tuesday's series opener.

The Cyclones win came thanks in large part due to a nine run second inning, the most runs the 'Clones have notched in a single frame, topping the previous high of six on June 4 at Jersey Shore.

RHP Jordany Ventura recorded his first career High-A win, logging five innings of two run ball, surrendering three hits while walking four and striking out four.

Wilmington struck first in the second on an RBI single from SS Jordy Barley. Barley laced a sharp line drive to left on the first pitch he saw of the series, plating 3B Murphy Stehly.

From there, things took a stark turn. Brooklyn's offensive outburst started with an RBI base knock from CF Rhylan Thomas, increasing his hit streak to 10 games. Moments later, with the bases loaded, C Drake Osborn clobbered a bases clearing three run double to give Brooklyn a 4-1 lead.

The 'Clones were far from done in the inning. DH Stanley Consuegra crushed his 11th long ball of the season to pad the lead to 6-1. Later in the frame, 3B Mateo Gil joined the fun by launching a three-run home run into the Brooklyn night sky, completing the nine run frame.

Brooklyn's momentum carried over into the third. After LF Alex Ramírez doubled, SS William Lugo barreled up the third Cyclones home run of the day, to push the lead to 11-1.

Wilmington got one back in the fifth on a fielder's choice, when Barley came home to score on a fielder's choice, continuing his productive night.

The Blue Rocks also scratched one across in the eighth, when 1B Branden Boissiere hammered a double to center, scoring LF Jared McKenzie.

Wilmington had its best offensive inning in the ninth. First, RF Jeremy De La Rosa walked with the bases loaded to cut the deficit to 11-4. DH Will Frizzell singled home two on a hard-hit single to right. McKenzie kept the line moving with an RBI single to make it a four run game, with nobody out. RHP Benito Garcia proceeded to retire the next three batters and hand Brooklyn its second straight win.

The Cyclones and Blue Rocks return to action tomorrow night from Maimonides Park. RHP Joander Suárez (3-7, 6.02) gets the nod for Brooklyn. He'll oppose LHP Dannel Díaz (0-4, 6.05). First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.