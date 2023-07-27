HVR Game Notes - July 27, 2023

July 27, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (52-40, 13-13) at Hickory Crawdads (44-42, 17-8)

RHP Zach Messinger (1-8, 4.04 ERA) vs. RHP Jose Corniell (1-2, 5.06 ERA)

| Game 93 | Road Game 45 | L.P. Frans Stadium | Hickory, N.C. | July 27, 2023 | First Pitch 7 p.m. |

ON TO THE TARHEEL STATE:The Hudson Valley Renegades make their first-ever visit to Hickory, North Carolina this week to take on the Hickory Crawdads. The Crawdads and Renegades played a six-game series at Heritage Financial Park last year where 'Gades took five out of the six games from the Texas Rangers High-A affiliate.

LAST TIME OUT: The Hudson Valley Renegades blanked the Hickory Crawdads 7-0 on Wednesday night. Hudson Valley hit four home runs, including a grand slam from Christopher Familia in the eighth inning. Brendan Beck tossed 3.1 scoreless frames to start with Luis Velasquez firing the next 3.2 innings while Jack Neely finished off the last two innings for the shutout.

ANOTHER ONE:On Tuesday, RHP Drew Thorpe was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 17-23. Thorpe previously earned the award for the week of May 29-June 4 and was named SAL Pitcher of the Month in June. In his lone start on Sunday versus the Brooklyn Cyclones, the New York Yankees' No. 6 prospect tossed 8.0 shutout innings and struck out 13 batters, setting a new single-game franchise record. He earned the Renegades fifth weekly award of the season joining pitchers Juan Carela and Tyrone Yulie, and outfielder Aaron Palensky.

THREE TIMES THE CHARM: Agustin Ramírez and Christopher Familia each homered on Wednesday night to mark their third straight contest that they've left the yard. Ramírez and Familia are the first Renegades to homer in three straight games since Aaron Palensky hit a home run in four straight from April 23 - April 30. Familia also hit just the 'Gades third grand slam of the season, the first since Palensky hit one on April 26 versus Greenville.

RUNS, RUNS RUNS:The Hudson Valley Renegades tied their season-high run total in Tuesday night's 16-5 victory over the Hickory Crawdads. They previously scored 16 runs back on April 26 against the Greenville Drive. The 16 runs was also their highest offensive outburst since a 15-2 win at Greenville on April 30.

GETTING HOT:Over the course of the last five games, Christopher Familia is hitting .381/.409/.857 with one double, three home runs, eight RBIs, two walks, and five runs. His 18 total bases in this span are the second-most on the team, only trailing Agustin Ramírez.

PAVING THE WAY:Since June 1st, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff leads all of MiLB with 2.86 ERA in this span. Hudson Valley pitching has also punched out 500 batters in 393.1 innings, the top of the list as well. The Brooklyn Cyclones sit third with a 3.06 ERA.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Since his promotion from Single-A Tampa on June 29th, Agustin Ramírez is 31-for-78 (.397) with 10 doubles, six home runs, 16 RBIs, six walks, and 14 runs in 19 games. He recorded a hit and reached base safely in his first six games while also already collecting 10 multi-contests in his brief time in High-A. Since June 29th, only Troy Johnston (MIA--AAA) and Abraham Toro (MIL-AAA) have recorded more doubles during this span in all of Minor League baseball.

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR:The Renegades have played in 26 one-run games this season and they own an 11-15 record (.423) in those contests. In June, nine of the 13 Renegades' losses were decided by two runs or fewer.

THE K-ZONE:The Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff has been dominant all season long at getting swings-and-misses and they have been rewarded for it. The 'Gades currently own the second-highest strikeout total in all of Minor League Baseball. The Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN--AA) have struck out 1038 batters compared to 1032 for Hudson Valley this year. The Renegades tied their season-high with 19 strikeouts against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on July 2nd. The mark also tied their franchise record, which they recorded earlier this season on April 23rd versus the Rome Braves.

HE GETS ON BASE!:With a hit in Wednesday's victory over Hickory, Spencer Jones extended his on-base streak to 17 games. The New York Yankees' No. 3 prospect is hitting .323/.429/.477 with four doubles, two home runs, 11 RBIs, 11 walks and five stolen bases during this span. Only Silas Ardoin from Aberdeen has a longer active streak currently in the South Atlantic League.

INTO THE TOP 100:Baseball America released its in-season Top 100 Prospects list update on July 14, and the Yankees claimed six players on the list. 2023 Renegades Chase Hampton (#60) and Spencer Jones (#98) entered the list for the first time. They were joined by former Renegades Oswald Peraza (#56), Jasson Domínguez (#71), Austin Wells (#86) and Everson Pereira (#96).

NO RUNS FOR YOU!: Brendan Beck, Luis Velasquez, and Jack Neely combined to throw the Renegades eighth shutout of the season. The 'Gades recently blanked the Brooklyn Cyclones on Saturday.

HOME RUN BUG:After hitting 11 home runs in their first nine games out of the All-Star break, the Renegades have hit seven over the last two nights against the Hickory Crawdads. The team's 11 home runs since the All-Star Break are tied for the most in High-A with the Eugene Emeralds (SF) and the Everett AquaSox (SEA). The Syracuse Mets lead the way in this span, hitting an incredible 25 bombs in 11 games.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 27, 2023

HVR Game Notes - July 27, 2023 - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.