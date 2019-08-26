Clinton Cracks Rattlers 6-2

CLINTON, IA - The Clinton LumberKings scored four runs with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning to blow open Monday's game with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at NelsonCorp Field on their way to a 6-2 victory. The win moved Clinton closer to a playoff spot and set the reeling Rattlers back in their quest to return to the Midwest League postseason.

Wisconsin (66-66 overall, 35-28 second half) missed an opportunity in the top of the second. David Fry drew a walk to lead off the inning. Then, Chad McClanahan reached on a two-out, infield single and Antonio Piñero drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases. But, Clinton starting pitcher Josh Roberson got the final out of the inning to leave the bases loaded with Rattlers.

The LumberKings (72-60, 39-24) took the lead with a run in the bottom of the second inning. Kameron Misner doubled to start the inning and stole third base with one out. Evan Edwards drove in Misner with an slow grounder to second.

Fry started the top of the fourth inning with a single, but was out trying to stretch the hit into a double. The next two Rattlers were retired by Roberson.

Clinton's offense stepped on the gas in the bottom of the fourth. Peyton Burdick was hit by a pitch with one out and moved to second on a wild pitch. Misner drove in Burdick with a single and the LumberKings were up 2-0.

The next batter was JD Osborne and he fouled off four straight 1-2 pitches from Wisconsin starting pitcher Max Lazar before he was hit by a pitch. Lazar got the second out on a flyout to center that allowed Burdick to take third base. Lazar would not get the third out of the inning.

Thomas Jones dropped a perfect bunt single to score Burdick. Davis Bradshaw followed with a single. Osborne just beat the throw to the plate for a 4-0 lead. Jones got to third and the throw home allowed Bradshaw to take second base. Samuel Castro was next and he drove in both runners with a single and Clinton was up 6-0.

The LumberKings would only get one more hit in the game after the fourth inning, but the damage had been done.

Roberson followed in the footsteps of Jake Walters, Clinton's starting pitcher on Sunday. Walters shut out the Rattlers on four hits over 7-2/3 innings in a 12-1 victory. Roberson shut out the Rattlers on four hits over 6-2/3 innings before giving way to the bullpen.

The Wisconsin offense followed in their own footsteps from Sunday when they broke up the shutout in the ninth inning. Monday's rally started with a two-out walk to McClanahan. Piñero sent a grounder to short, but the throw was wild to keep the game alive. Piñero took second on defensive indifference to put two runners in scoring position. Yeison Coca smacked a single to right to score both runners and the Rattlers were on the scoreboard, but 6-2 was as close as they would get.

The results of the games on Sunday and Monday have given the LumberKings a commanding lead in the tie-breaker with the Rattlers. Clinton leads the season series with Wisconsin 9-8. They are also at +10 in the run differential. For the Rattlers to win the tie-breaker from the LumberKings, they will need to win Tuesday's meeting by at least ten runs.

In the other game involving a team in the second-half playoff chase, the division-leading Kane County Cougars were leading the Quad Cities River Bandits 8-1 late. The Timber Rattlers now trail Clinton by four games for the Wild Card. If Kane County wins their game, Wisconsin will be five games out of the division lead. There are seven games left in the regular season.

The final game of the four-game series is set for Tuesday night at NelsonCorp Field. Luis Contreras (2-2, 2.79) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Clinton will counter with Tanner Andrews (7-4, 3.70). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30pm. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM and the TuneIn Radio app starting with the Papa John's Pizza Pregame Show at 6:10pm.

