South Bend Cubs to Host Trick Or Treating Event on October 28

August 26, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, IN - After the success of last year's event, the South Bend Cubs have once again partnered with the South Bend Police Department to bring back Stu and Swoop's Cops and Goblins trick or treating event on Monday, October 28 from 5:00 P.M.-7:30 P.M at Four Winds Field.

Over 6,000 kids and parents packed the ballpark last year in a massively successful first go-around of the event. Stu and Swoop's Cops and Goblins allows local families to come out and enjoy safe trick or treating as the South Bend Police and Fire Department will be joined by other city officials. The groups will hand out candy with other South Bend community sponsors. Along with the groups present, South Bend Cubs mascots Stu and Swoop will be present to meet and take pictures with the kids.

With the completion of The Ivy at Berlin Place Apartments and "Gateway to South Bend" between the two buildings, patrons attending the event can enter and exit through Gate D past center field. The success and attendance of last year's event has also brought in more vendors for this year's function. Tables will be set up all throughout the concourse.

The South Bend Fire Department will also bring along their smoke house to the event. The partnership between the Cubs and South Bend Police Department allows the tandem to give back to the entire South Bend community.

"Community policing is a priority for the South Bend Police Department and this annual trick or treat event is the one officers look forward to the most," South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski said. "This fun and safe event for families is yet another opportunity for the community and officers to come together and continue to build positive relationships that benefit the city as a whole."

"We were hoping for a good turn out last year but did not expect our first year hosting this wonderful event to be so successful," South Bend Cubs Director of Media and Promotions Chris Hagstrom-Jones said. "Given the success of last year, we plan to use more of the ballpark to space out candy tables and try to get more kids through the lines."

Halloween music will also be playing from the speakers around the ballpark. Both the Cubs Den Team Store and 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open to the public. Kids hoping to check out the Performance Center will be able to take swings in the same batting cages used by the South Bend Cubs players.

Kids arriving in their Halloween costumes will have the chance to enter a costume contest at the park. Prizes will be awarded to those who are wearing the most fun and creative costumes. Make sure to arrive early, as a crowd exceeding last year's 6,000 is expected this year.

Any other businesses and organizations who are interested in hosting and sponsoring a table at the event can contact Officer Keenan Lane at 574-235-5941 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 26, 2019

South Bend Cubs to Host Trick Or Treating Event on October 28 - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.