Chiefs Win Again, This Time in Extras

August 26, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - In a game that featured four lead changes, the Peoria Chiefs scored in the 10th and 11th innings to finally put away the playoff-bound Cedar Rapids Kernels 6-5 Monday night. With a career-high four hits including a double, two runs scored and two RBI, Brendan Donovan was named the Pekin Insurance Beyond the Expected Player of the Game.

After a 10-minute rain delay the Chiefs got rolling in the top of the first against lefty Kody Funderburk. Jonatan Machado reached on an infield hit and Delvin Perez was hit by a pitch for the team-leading 14th time. Donovan put the Chiefs on the board as he smacked a double to left for a 2-0 lead.

Cedar Rapids scored three times against Mike Brettell in the bottom of the first inning but left the bases loaded. The Chiefs tied the game in the third thanks to the Kernels shaky defense. Donovan led off with a single and went to third on a two-base error in center field before scoring on a wild pitch to tie the game.

Peoria took the lead in the eighth against reliever Rickey Ramirez, Donovan led off with a single, his fourth hit of the game, and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Brandon Riley walked and Leandro Cedeno singled home Donovan for a 4-3 Chiefs lead.

Cedar Rapids tied the game in the bottom of the ninth and nearly won it. Reliever Connor Thomas got the first two outs before walking Wander Javier and Jared Akins on eight straight pitches. Spencer Steer doubled to left to score Javier and tie the game but a perfect relay from Riley to Imeldo Diaz to catcher Carlos Soto nabbed Akins at the plate to send the game to extras.

Both teams scored in the 10th before the Chiefs finally won the game in the 11th. Machado singled home ghost runner Josh Shaw with one out in the top of the 11th and Cedar Rapids had their ghost runner thrown out on the bases on a grounder back to the mound. Evan Sisk retired the next two batters to earn the win.

The series concludes Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. in Cedar Rapids. The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:20 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.

