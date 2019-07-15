Cleveland Rocks Matt Dazzles on Super Hero Day

CONEY ISLAND, NY - Matt Cleveland shut down West Virginia over six and 1/3 innings to send the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, to a 4-1 victory in the middle game of a three-game set Sunday at MCU Park.

W: Cleveland (1-2)

L: Ashcraft (0-5)

SV: Edwards (3)

BIG MOMENTS

Matt Cleveland retired the first eight batters he faced and took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before allowing a one-out hit. The Connecticut native struck out one over six and 1/3 scoreless frames, yielding a hit and a walk.

Jose Mena tripled in a run in Brooklyn's two-run second inning. Antoine Duplantis' sac fly had made it 1-0 earlier in the frame.

Andrew Edwards earned his third-career save, tossing 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Matt Cleveland: W, 6.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Luke Ritter: 2-3, BB, 2 R, SB

Jose Mena: 1-3, 3B, RBI

Jake Mangum: 2-4, R, SB

NEWS & NOTES

Wilmer Reyes has hits in 11 of his past 12 games, going 19-46 (.413).

Matt Cleveland turned his the second quality start of his career, and just the second in 20 pro starts.

Brooklyn has won four of five games of its six-game homestand.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. West Virginia - Monday, 11:30 a.m.

MCU Park - Coney Island, NY

Probables: RHP Garrison Bryant (1-1, 5.09) vs. RHP Jesus Valles (0-0, 5.56)

Video: facebook.com/brooklyncyclones

Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen

Tickets: brooklyncyclones.com/tickets

