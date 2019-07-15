Sweep Swept Up

July 15, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release





NILES, OH- The Hudson Valley Renegades overcame an early four-run deficit only to see the Mahoning Valley Scrappers respond with a two-run ninth in a 6-5 walk-off loss Monday evening from Eastwood Field. The defeat prevented a second consecutive sweep for the Renegades who won two out of the three-game set.

Mahoning Valley used the longball to take a three-run lead in the fourth. Centerfielder Georgie Valera started the inning by belting his sixth homer of the season, and second of the series, to right-centerfield to give the Scrappers a 1-0 lead. Four batters later, with a runner at first and two out, third baseman Henry Pujols rocketed a two-run shot to left to extend the lead to three.

The Scrappers added another run in the fifth. Designated hitter Korey Holland led off with a groundball single to right, then went to third when shortstop Brayan Rocchio roped a double to center. With nobody out, second baseman Raynel Delgado lifted a sacrifice fly to right to bring in Holland and make the score 4-0.

The Renegades, however, would use their own longball to get back into the game in the sixth. Rightfielder Hill Alexander started the frame with an infield single to short. The next two men were retired before second baseman Cristhian Pedroza also reached on a single to short to put runners at first and second with two out. After the infield hits, it was catcher Luis Trevino going deep for his first professional homerun on a drive to left-centerfield to pull Hudson Valley to within one.

The visitors would take the lead thanks to two runs in the seventh. With one out, designated hitter Greg Jones lined a single to center. Centerfielder Garrett Hiott followed by tattooing a triple to right to score Jones and tie the game. After Alexander was hit with a pitch, first baseman Jacson McGowan stood in and lifted a sacrifice fly to right to bring Hiott in from third and make the score 5-4 Renegades.

The Scrappers, though, would not give in as they mounted a comeback of their own in the ninth. Pujols reached on an infield single to third to begin the inning, before Holland lashed a one-out RBI triple to right to knot the score at five. After a strikeout and two intentional walks loaded the bases with two away, first baseman Michael Cooper lined a single to left to bring in the game-winner.

Hudson Valley collected 12 more hits in the game as Jones and Trevino each had three hits. Jones singled twice, doubled and scored a run, while Trevino also singled twice, homered, plated three, and scored a run. Third baseman Luis Arcendo chipped in by going 2-4 with two singles. It is the fifth time in the last six games the Renegades have gone double digits in hits.

Mahoning Valley finished with nine hits for the game. Holland, Pujols and Rocchio each had two hits for the contest with Holland registering a triple, RBI and two runs scored, while Pujols had a homer, single, two runs scored, and drove in two more. Rocchio picked up a double while going 2-5.

Getting the win in relief for the Scrappers was Mitch Herrin (1-0) who struck out two of three men he faced in a scoreless ninth. The loss fell to Renegades relief man Andrew Gross (0-2) who allowed two earned runs on three hits in 1.2 innings with two walks and four strikeouts. It was his first blown save of the season.

The Renegades return home on Wednesday when they take on the Brooklyn Cyclones in game one of a three-game set. First-pitch is scheduled for 7:05. Hudson Valley will throw right-hander Edisson Gonzalez (2-2, 3.96 ERA) against a to-be-determined pitcher for Brooklyn. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at hvrenegades.com, in person at the Dutchess Stadium ticket window, or by calling the ticket office at 845-838-0094.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from July 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.