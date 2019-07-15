Clash of the Crustaceans: New England Lobster Rolls vs. Aberdeen Steamed Crabs

What do you get when a lobster takes on a crab in Minor League Baseball? Any guesses? No? You get a Seafood Showdown! Friday, July 19th the New England Lobster Rolls will be taking on the Aberdeen Steamed Crabs presented by APGFCU at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Minor League Baseball has seen fun, foody rebrands become vastly popular among many minor league markets over the last few years.

The Aberdeen IronBirds were one of the few early adopters to what's now common practice throughout Minor League Baseball. The Aberdeen Steamed Crabs were first introduced by the IronBirds back in 2017. Merchandise was sold throughout the country and made it as far as China. For the last two seasons, the Aberdeen Steamed Crabs have drawn a complete sellout and will look to accomplish 3 years in a row this Friday. This season, the Steamed Crabs will take the field with a fresh crustaceous look with brand-new uniforms, hats and even Kalvin the Krab has molted his shell for his transformation in 2019. Aberdeen Steamed Crabs jerseys will be up for auction via the LiveSource app, the official auction platform of the Aberdeen IronBirds.

Except for this year the alter-ego of the Connecticut Tigers, the New England Lobster Rolls, will be crawling down to the ballpark for the final game of a 3-game series on Friday, July 19th. IronBirds General Manager Matt Slatus and Tigers General Manager Dave Schermerhorn have a lot on the line for that night. If the Steamed Crabs win, Dave will need to drive down a dozen of New England's famous lobster rolls. If the Lobster Rolls win, Matt will need to drive up a dozen of Maryland's famous crab cakes to Connecticut. It'll be a night you do NOT want to miss at the ballpark as the sky will light up with Harford County's #1 fireworks display after the game!

"We're excited to host the New England Lobster Rolls this week. What started as a fun Minor League Baseball promotion, playing annually as the Aberdeen Steamed Crabs, has now turned into a full-blown rivalry. As a Marylander, we all know that crabs are FAR superior to lobster and I can't wait to show our boys from up north that's truly the case," said GM Matt Slatus.

Tickets for the New England Lobster Rolls vs. Aberdeen Steamed Crabs are going fast. Visit ironbirdsbaseball.com to purchase tickets! Visit the Hangar, the IronBirds official team store, to get your hands on all your Steamed Crabs merchandise or visit http://ironbirds.milbstore.com/.

