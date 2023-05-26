Claws Fall 6-1 to Birds on Friday Night

ABERDEEN, MD - Jean Pinto threw five scoreless innings and Aberdeen topped the BlueClaws 6-1 on Friday night at Leidos Field.

The BlueClaws (20-20) were trying to get to two games over .500 for the first time this year. Aberdeen (20-22) got their second win in the first five games of the series.

The game was scoreless into the third when Dylan Beavers singled home Luis Valdez to give Aberdeen a 1-0 lead.

The IronBirds added to their lead in the fourth. They put two on base off BlueClaws starter Gunner Mayer. Then, off reliever Carlos Francisco, Max Wagner hit a three-run home run, his seventh of the season for a 4-0 lead.

Nick Ward singled home the only BlueClaws run in the top of the sixth, but Aberdeen added two in the seventh off Jordi Martinez.

Pinto (1-1) gave up just two hits in his five scoreless innings. Daniel Lloyd followed with four innings and gave up just one run to earn his fist save.

Rodolfo Sanchez threw a scoreless inning for the BlueClaws and has now thrown 15.2 straight scoreless innings.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Jordan Fowler starts for Jersey Shore.

